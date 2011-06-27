Used 2018 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews
One bad motorscooter
Traded in my 2017 Challenger Hellcat on this 2018 M5 so I have some experience with ultra high performance cars. Here in Denver the Hellcat was a nightmare when the temps were below 60. The M5 has all wheel drive so the power delivery is so much more controlled. I wouldn't want to drive the M5 in the snow but when the temps are low and roads are dry it makes you feel like you're totally in control.The M5 is a little smaller and has four doors so you can put people or groceries in the back seat and not just your racing helmet. Interior materials and comfort are better and the sterio is way better. It's been a year since I posted this review and since then I hit a deer in Kansas last summer. It was a tremendous impact causing 25K in damage but the car handle the impact incredibly well. Was doing about 65 MPH at the time but the car continued straight as an arrow. Not even a hint of loss of control. Unfortunatly, the deer didn't fare as well. There still was a piece of it hanging off the car when I sent it to the body shop.
