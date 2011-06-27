Used 2018 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
2018 F80 M3 6MT
Excellent 4 doors sedan great acceleration & handling, ride is comfort.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Blowing by expectations at high speed
Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best vehicle I have ever owned ... seriously!
I smile every time I drive the M 3 to work, and I smile more driving home from work. I ordered a manual transmission, an upscale leather interior, and the competition package (which gives the car over 440 horsepower and phenomenal acceleration), so I had to wait 4 months for it to be built and shipped, and the wait was worth it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love everything about it
I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2018 BMW M3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 BMW X5 M
- 2020 BMW M8
- 2019 BMW X5
- BMW X3 2020
- 2020 X7
- BMW ALPINA B7 2020
- BMW M4 2019
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- BMW 7 Series 2020