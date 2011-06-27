Used 2018 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.

I smile every time I drive the M 3 to work, and I smile more driving home from work. I ordered a manual transmission, an upscale leather interior, and the competition package (which gives the car over 440 horsepower and phenomenal acceleration), so I had to wait 4 months for it to be built and shipped, and the wait was worth it.

John , 11/29/2018 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.