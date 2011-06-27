  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 M3
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2018 F80 M3 6MT

Zamboni, 10/28/2017
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

Excellent 4 doors sedan great acceleration & handling, ride is comfort.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Blowing by expectations at high speed

Scott A, 01/17/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best vehicle I have ever owned ... seriously!

Finally Bought It, 02/07/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

I smile every time I drive the M 3 to work, and I smile more driving home from work. I ordered a manual transmission, an upscale leather interior, and the competition package (which gives the car over 440 horsepower and phenomenal acceleration), so I had to wait 4 months for it to be built and shipped, and the wait was worth it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love everything about it

John, 11/29/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.

