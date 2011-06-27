  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
My favorite

Butch -A, 06/01/2019
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought my 2013 640 ragtop used with 19k miles. It has been a joy. Plenty of giddy up. Comfort setting makes for great ride on chicagos pot holed streets. Minimal back seat space and trunk. Strictly a 1 or 2 person driver Tires brakes on another 35000 miles. Car now 6 years old. 55k miles. Minimal issues. A pure joy to drive and own. I'll pass it on to my grand kids

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I love this car!

Dominick Morano, 12/23/2019
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently bought my 640IL Convertible with 49k on it. Fuel Pump, Rack and Pinion Steering, and an oil sensor have been replaced in the first month.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
