Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

Butch -A , 06/01/2019 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I bought my 2013 640 ragtop used with 19k miles. It has been a joy. Plenty of giddy up. Comfort setting makes for great ride on chicagos pot holed streets. Minimal back seat space and trunk. Strictly a 1 or 2 person driver Tires brakes on another 35000 miles. Car now 6 years old. 55k miles. Minimal issues. A pure joy to drive and own. I'll pass it on to my grand kids