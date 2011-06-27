Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,168
|$24,410
|$27,095
|Clean
|$19,794
|$22,830
|$25,336
|Average
|$17,046
|$19,670
|$21,818
|Rough
|$14,298
|$16,509
|$18,299
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,269
|$26,882
|$29,055
|Clean
|$22,694
|$25,142
|$27,169
|Average
|$19,543
|$21,662
|$23,396
|Rough
|$16,393
|$18,181
|$19,623
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,007
|$21,176
|$23,794
|Clean
|$16,838
|$19,805
|$22,249
|Average
|$14,501
|$17,063
|$19,160
|Rough
|$12,163
|$14,321
|$16,070
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,689
|$23,992
|$25,906
|Clean
|$20,281
|$22,438
|$24,224
|Average
|$17,466
|$19,332
|$20,861
|Rough
|$14,650
|$16,226
|$17,497
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,543
|$22,680
|$24,458
|Clean
|$19,210
|$21,212
|$22,870
|Average
|$16,543
|$18,276
|$19,694
|Rough
|$13,876
|$15,339
|$16,519
Estimated values
2013 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,848
|$25,249
|$27,247
|Clean
|$21,365
|$23,615
|$25,478
|Average
|$18,399
|$20,346
|$21,940
|Rough
|$15,433
|$17,076
|$18,402