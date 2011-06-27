Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,086
|$4,555
|$5,377
|Clean
|$2,740
|$4,048
|$4,772
|Average
|$2,049
|$3,032
|$3,563
|Rough
|$1,357
|$2,017
|$2,354
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$3,453
|$4,084
|Clean
|$2,062
|$3,068
|$3,625
|Average
|$1,541
|$2,299
|$2,707
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,529
|$1,788
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,577
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,673
|$2,290
|$2,635
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,716
|$1,968
|Rough
|$828
|$1,141
|$1,300
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,678
|$5,316
|$6,233
|Clean
|$3,266
|$4,724
|$5,533
|Average
|$2,442
|$3,539
|$4,131
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,354
|$2,729
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,986
|$4,529
|$5,390
|Clean
|$2,652
|$4,024
|$4,784
|Average
|$1,982
|$3,015
|$3,572
|Rough
|$1,313
|$2,006
|$2,360
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,474
|$3,471
|$4,032
|Clean
|$2,197
|$3,085
|$3,578
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,311
|$2,672
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,537
|$1,765
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,036
|$3,021
|$3,571
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,685
|$3,170
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,011
|$2,367
|Rough
|$895
|$1,338
|$1,564
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$4,416
|$5,227
|Clean
|$2,634
|$3,924
|$4,639
|Average
|$1,969
|$2,940
|$3,464
|Rough
|$1,305
|$1,956
|$2,288
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,669
|$3,890
|$4,573
|Clean
|$2,370
|$3,457
|$4,059
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,590
|$3,031
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,723
|$2,002
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,615
|$3,952
|$4,697
|Clean
|$2,322
|$3,511
|$4,169
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,631
|$3,113
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,750
|$2,056