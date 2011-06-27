  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,086$4,555$5,377
Clean$2,740$4,048$4,772
Average$2,049$3,032$3,563
Rough$1,357$2,017$2,354
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,322$3,453$4,084
Clean$2,062$3,068$3,625
Average$1,541$2,299$2,707
Rough$1,021$1,529$1,788
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,884$2,577$2,969
Clean$1,673$2,290$2,635
Average$1,250$1,716$1,968
Rough$828$1,141$1,300
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,678$5,316$6,233
Clean$3,266$4,724$5,533
Average$2,442$3,539$4,131
Rough$1,617$2,354$2,729
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,986$4,529$5,390
Clean$2,652$4,024$4,784
Average$1,982$3,015$3,572
Rough$1,313$2,006$2,360
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,474$3,471$4,032
Clean$2,197$3,085$3,578
Average$1,643$2,311$2,672
Rough$1,088$1,537$1,765
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,036$3,021$3,571
Clean$1,808$2,685$3,170
Average$1,352$2,011$2,367
Rough$895$1,338$1,564
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,967$4,416$5,227
Clean$2,634$3,924$4,639
Average$1,969$2,940$3,464
Rough$1,305$1,956$2,288
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,669$3,890$4,573
Clean$2,370$3,457$4,059
Average$1,772$2,590$3,031
Rough$1,174$1,723$2,002
Estimated values
2004 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,615$3,952$4,697
Clean$2,322$3,511$4,169
Average$1,736$2,631$3,113
Rough$1,150$1,750$2,056
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,685 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
