Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 3 Series
4.7
4.7
470 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still going strong with 250K miles

C B, 04/10/2016
325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
57 of 58 people found this review helpful

Great car to own and drive. Yes, there will be repairs after 100k miles, but I got past 200K before having to replace the clutch. Most other repairs have been to structural parts - engine is just unbelievably superb. I drive in snow and mud, with pets, groceries, gear, etc. Gas mileage has been a solid combined 25 mpg for the life of the car. If you can find a used one, you could probably get a decade out of it and love every minute of driving it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I'm trying and I can't find a flaw

cheapdeep, 12/31/2010
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I"m one of those guys. You know, the type that's incredibly picky about his cars and finds a few things that could be done better in every car he's owned. I've had a lot of great cars over the years but this is the BEST. I really can't think of anything I would change. It drives great, is incredibly comfortable, looks amazing, has great options and features, plenty of power, incredible handling and it's just flat out FUN. This is the first review i've ever given that hasn't been hyper critical.

Second best car I have ever owned.

Mitch Young, 09/23/2015
330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

This is simply an amazing car. I don't really have a complaint about the car. For starters, the 330xi is a great car for road trips, it is extremely comfortable. I put a lot of miles on the road due to the nature of my work. The Harmon Kardon stereo system delivers a tremendously crisp sound , far better than the Bose systems that were offered in the Audi's of the same year. The All-Wheel drive proves excellent traction in the winter. I have plowed through 8 inches of un-plowed snow, no problem. The BMW 330xi matched with the right tires makes for a remarkably quiet ride. On a less important note in regards to sound, the exhaust sound is quite entertaining to listen to. The transmission shifts effortlessly and for the sport enthusiasts you can get the AWD car sideways on an on ramp if you would like to. The engine sounds like it has more to give than it actually does, in turn if i had a complaint it would be the acceleration, although it isn't bad, you would expect a little more out of the top-of-the-line 3 series. What I love most about the car isn't the specifications or even the unsurpassed build quality, but the way it makes you feel. It makes you drive with a smile, not many cars have the ability to do that. The question yet to be answered is personal reliability, I hesitate to answer this because it varies from car to car and how you take care of the car, doing proper on time maintenance and so on. With that in mind, I take exceptional care of my cars, and I have only put $900 into the car so far, it was the power steering rack, which through research has been found to be a relatively common fix on these machines. In comparison to other cars I have owned this proves to be far superior, other than an Audi S4 of the same year. However, it is a different caliber of car, so it does not really count in the realm of the 330xi. To finish my review, I do in fact highly recommend this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one, do so. Your increase in daily happiness surpasses the worry of paying for premium fuel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
RWD, 6spd and a backseat

Justin S., 08/14/2016
330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

My 2nd e46. I love them. Great steering feel and handling. Aside from a few weak links these cars are the total package. The perfect blend of luxury and performance. If you're not capable of working on it yourself you will need a good mechanic you trust to not charge you double just because of a name. A lot of the parts don't cost any more than other vehicles. Just keep it maintained. Mileage isn't great but that all depends on the weight of your right foot. I can manage 28 but usually average 20-21mpg. The car is very driver oriented. Not a lot of frills for this day and age but not lacking either. The proportions feel just right. The rear seats are cramped but this is a compact car, not a full size sedan. Tires go fast with the sport package because of the inability to rotate due to staggered sizes. The grip is worth it. Large capable brakes hold up well under heavy use. The engine is asleep before 3k but after that it's hard not to go to the limiter. Sport seats are great, good amount of bolstering and lumbar support. Overall, great looking cars that if maintained well will last forever. Great driver's car though this isn't a miata, it's still a blast to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best wagon I've ever owned - Hands down

amishthunder, 03/29/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Purchased my wagon used from a local dealer after selling my Subaru Outback. I was turned off initially by the stiff steering, but now I am hooked with the "driving experience" this car gives - including the seemingly stiff steering. Being in Colorado, I experience many different driving conditions ranging from hot 100 degree dry days down to subzero and totally ice covered roads. This wagon has exceeded my expectations, and outperforms any of my previous Subaru's AWD systems. This car inspires confidence in any driving condition, and the attention to detail and level of engineering is outstanding.

