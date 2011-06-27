  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Be smart, avoid the dealer.

NeverGoingAmerican, 03/20/2008
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 5 years and if I can have things my way, I'll never buy anything BUT a BMW. It's a joy to drive, styling is sporty without being gaudy, and after a car wash, I could swear I was looking at a brand new Beemer. Maintenance costs are high after the warranty has run out. Be smart, and DON'T go to the dealer to fix every little thing. I recently had my brakes repaired (new rotors, pads and sensors) for $700, the dealer wanted $1900. Do yourself a favor and hunt around your city to find a reliable BMW certified mechanic. If you do this, long maintenance will be much more managable.

BEWARE FRAME Issue on all E46 models BEFORE You Buy

stockman77, 10/17/2011
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

I've owned 7 BMW's, 3-E46s and have only learned recently that all E46s had a Class Action law suit for a defective frame build. I just bought my 323ci 6 months ago & after an inspection was told my frame is cracked and in need of repair. BMW initially told me they weren't going to offer any assistance until I mentioned litigation and now they are "determining" what they'll do if anything beyond what I was told thus far. I bought this car because I know the 3-series very well and have come to depend on BMW's brand but NEVER would've bought the car, without a detailed frame inspection at least, had I known about this immense problem. The Repair is about DOUBLE what the car is worth.

5 month review

Hootie361, 02/17/2005
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Time for the 5 month review. Highly recommend buying the service manual and an error-code reader ($250 total for both). My car had little things, such as bulbs, sensors, filters degrade and required replacing. These cars are CAKE to work on so long as you have the service manual. Most repairs require very basic tools and a couple hours of patience. My first winter encountered no driving problems, even on snow-covered roads. The DSC kicks in as needed to keep the vehicle from slipping, even with all- season tires. I still can't get enough of this auto...

7 years and counting

Bryncerdd, 06/24/2007
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car on the basis of promised road-handling and prior experience with an earlier BMW. Some minor issues which should not have occurred (malfunctioning sun roof, malfunctioning ignition switch) have been the only problems. The car handles delightfully, has a shorter turning radius than any four-door car I have encountered, looks good inside and out. This is not an economy car, and may be overrated by some enthusiasts, but it is still a safe and enjoyable means of transportation. I could, and do, recommend it to any potential purchaser.

I have 240,000 miles.

Jason, 05/21/2016
328i 4dr Sedan
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Check the rear subframe. Have a mechanic check it. I had some cracks and had to get a plate welded in for reinforcement kit. At the same time I added a 3.46 open differential out of an automatic 323i. I have a 5 speed 328i. I can now pull on s2000's and it's not annoying on the highway. This car still gets looks with some decent rims (Rial Salerno concave rim). Other than doing some basic repairs like an alternator and cooling system this car is amazing. Never left me stranded but one time.. the accessory belt broke but that was around 190k and my fault for not replacing it. Buy this car. Love this car. Update:car was parked and rear ended by a drunk and was totalled. I’d still recommend this car

See all 3 Series for sale

Research Similar Vehicles