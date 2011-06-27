  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Audi Guard Trunk Lineryes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats and Trunk Lineryes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Q5 Tow Hitch For Vehicles w/out Audi Side Assistyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pistachio Beige, leather
  • Steel Grey, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
