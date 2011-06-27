Estimated values
2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,359
|$17,052
|$19,358
|Clean
|$13,761
|$16,328
|$18,497
|Average
|$12,565
|$14,880
|$16,776
|Rough
|$11,369
|$13,432
|$15,055
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,191
|$14,923
|$17,248
|Clean
|$11,683
|$14,289
|$16,481
|Average
|$10,668
|$13,022
|$14,948
|Rough
|$9,652
|$11,754
|$13,414
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,802
|$14,283
|$16,401
|Clean
|$11,310
|$13,677
|$15,672
|Average
|$10,327
|$12,464
|$14,214
|Rough
|$9,344
|$11,251
|$12,755
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,391
|$11,554
|$13,395
|Clean
|$9,000
|$11,063
|$12,800
|Average
|$8,217
|$10,082
|$11,609
|Rough
|$7,435
|$9,101
|$10,418
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,793
|$13,113
|$15,092
|Clean
|$10,344
|$12,556
|$14,421
|Average
|$9,445
|$11,443
|$13,079
|Rough
|$8,545
|$10,329
|$11,737