Estimated values
2000 Audi A8 L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$3,024
|$3,624
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,696
|$3,231
|Average
|$1,289
|$2,040
|$2,445
|Rough
|$863
|$1,385
|$1,660
Estimated values
2000 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,889
|$2,731
|$3,196
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,435
|$2,849
|Average
|$1,262
|$1,843
|$2,156
|Rough
|$845
|$1,251
|$1,464