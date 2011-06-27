Used 2000 Audi A8 quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Cashmere Gray Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Andorra Red Pearl
  • Ebony Pearl
  • Melange Metallic
  • Ecru
  • Ming Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Platinum
  • Slate Blue
  • Anthracite
