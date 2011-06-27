Used 2000 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Excellent car, but be warned..
I purchased my A8 used w/ 56K. It handles wonderfully for a large sedan and I average about 17/25 on premium fuel. I have found it to be both sophisticated and understated; and if you are looking for such a vehicle, it should be verboten for one not to at least consider the A8. That being said, I have had reliability issues. My thermostat had to be replaced, which required replacing the t and s belts, as well as the water pump, the CV boot tore causing my brake pad light to go off (?), my driver's interior door handle randomly broke and my radio randomly died. I have spent nearly $3,000 in the last yr. on this vehicle.
Drive of a lifetime
I never owned a car like this but I couldn't resist when I drove it. It feels as roomy as a Town Car but handles like a Porsche. The only quibbles are the one small drink holder and the cheap plastic buttons to open the trunk and set the seat memory. I will own this car forever if I can.
Unbelieveably Bad Experience
I've always loved the A8 and was pleased as punch when I finally found mine. But I've had nothing but trouble from this car. A year after purchase the 'check engine' idiot light came high. Audi diagnosed it as a bad tank of gas and reset it. A few months later, same thing. I wanted a true diagnosis. $4300 in diagnostic fees later, it's diagnosed as a broken valve spring requiring the heads be removed. Just this past week (May 2005) the steering started making noise. This diagnosis? An irreplaceable bearing in the electronic steering column -- the entire column needs to be replaced. The cost? Estimated at $2200.... Audi offered blue book on a trade, I declined. I'm turning Japanese.
Love at first drive
What an awesome car. After owning an Audi 5000, I never expected to buy another Audi, but renting an A4 in Europe convinced me that Audi has come a long way. The first thing that attracted me to the A8 was the superbly understated styling. Once I drove it I was hooked! It is the finest car I have ever driven. It is luxurious in a subtle way which perfectly suits my style. I like that it is relatively scarce, but surprised it isn't a bigger seller. I especially like the light agile but confident feeling I get from this aluminum bodied all wheel driver.
Understated Luxury and great value
Beautiful body line. Comfortable and sporty ride. Great reliability. I owned it for seventeen years and never a problem. A very well made car. Of course, what would you expect from an Audi.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A8
Related Used 2000 Audi A8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4