Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,068
|$14,995
|$17,647
|Clean
|$11,457
|$14,221
|$16,710
|Average
|$10,235
|$12,673
|$14,837
|Rough
|$9,012
|$11,125
|$12,964
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,312
|$20,760
|$23,890
|Clean
|$16,435
|$19,689
|$22,622
|Average
|$14,682
|$17,545
|$20,086
|Rough
|$12,929
|$15,402
|$17,550
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,459
|$18,659
|$21,562
|Clean
|$14,676
|$17,696
|$20,417
|Average
|$13,110
|$15,770
|$18,128
|Rough
|$11,545
|$13,843
|$15,840
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,243
|$18,406
|$21,275
|Clean
|$14,471
|$17,455
|$20,145
|Average
|$12,927
|$15,555
|$17,887
|Rough
|$11,383
|$13,655
|$15,629
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,637
|$18,747
|$21,570
|Clean
|$14,846
|$17,779
|$20,425
|Average
|$13,262
|$15,844
|$18,135
|Rough
|$11,678
|$13,909
|$15,846
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,443
|$17,947
|$21,119
|Clean
|$13,711
|$17,020
|$19,998
|Average
|$12,249
|$15,168
|$17,757
|Rough
|$10,786
|$13,315
|$15,515
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,283
|$16,265
|$18,969
|Clean
|$12,610
|$15,425
|$17,962
|Average
|$11,265
|$13,746
|$15,948
|Rough
|$9,920
|$12,067
|$13,935
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,055
|$14,979
|$17,627
|Clean
|$11,444
|$14,206
|$16,692
|Average
|$10,224
|$12,660
|$14,821
|Rough
|$9,003
|$11,113
|$12,950
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,737
|$19,056
|$22,066
|Clean
|$14,940
|$18,073
|$20,895
|Average
|$13,346
|$16,105
|$18,553
|Rough
|$11,752
|$14,138
|$16,210
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,991
|$21,549
|$24,777
|Clean
|$17,080
|$20,436
|$23,462
|Average
|$15,258
|$18,212
|$20,832
|Rough
|$13,436
|$15,987
|$18,202
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,492
|$16,379
|$18,997
|Clean
|$12,809
|$15,534
|$17,989
|Average
|$11,443
|$13,843
|$15,973
|Rough
|$10,076
|$12,152
|$13,956
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,678
|$19,034
|$22,076
|Clean
|$14,884
|$18,051
|$20,904
|Average
|$13,296
|$16,086
|$18,561
|Rough
|$11,708
|$14,121
|$16,217