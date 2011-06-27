  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2014 Audi A5
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Audi A5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,068$14,995$17,647
Clean$11,457$14,221$16,710
Average$10,235$12,673$14,837
Rough$9,012$11,125$12,964
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,312$20,760$23,890
Clean$16,435$19,689$22,622
Average$14,682$17,545$20,086
Rough$12,929$15,402$17,550
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,459$18,659$21,562
Clean$14,676$17,696$20,417
Average$13,110$15,770$18,128
Rough$11,545$13,843$15,840
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,243$18,406$21,275
Clean$14,471$17,455$20,145
Average$12,927$15,555$17,887
Rough$11,383$13,655$15,629
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,637$18,747$21,570
Clean$14,846$17,779$20,425
Average$13,262$15,844$18,135
Rough$11,678$13,909$15,846
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,443$17,947$21,119
Clean$13,711$17,020$19,998
Average$12,249$15,168$17,757
Rough$10,786$13,315$15,515
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,283$16,265$18,969
Clean$12,610$15,425$17,962
Average$11,265$13,746$15,948
Rough$9,920$12,067$13,935
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,055$14,979$17,627
Clean$11,444$14,206$16,692
Average$10,224$12,660$14,821
Rough$9,003$11,113$12,950
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,737$19,056$22,066
Clean$14,940$18,073$20,895
Average$13,346$16,105$18,553
Rough$11,752$14,138$16,210
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,991$21,549$24,777
Clean$17,080$20,436$23,462
Average$15,258$18,212$20,832
Rough$13,436$15,987$18,202
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,492$16,379$18,997
Clean$12,809$15,534$17,989
Average$11,443$13,843$15,973
Rough$10,076$12,152$13,956
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,678$19,034$22,076
Clean$14,884$18,051$20,904
Average$13,296$16,086$18,561
Rough$11,708$14,121$16,217
Sell my 2014 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Audi A5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,457 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,221 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,457 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,221 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Audi A5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,457 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,221 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Audi A5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Audi A5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Audi A5 ranges from $9,012 to $17,647, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Audi A5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.