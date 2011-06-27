Used 2014 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews

Quality Plus! Linda , 10/23/2017 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Because this car is so more cost effective than a comparable BMW or Mercedes, both of which I've owned, I highly recommend it. The quality is evident and (with the 6 speed manual transmission) it's a joy to drive. Handling is superb. Performance Report Abuse

Best convertible Jean Claveau , 05/18/2016 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Best convertible Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Four year Audi experience Neil , 05/19/2018 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had this car for four years and then moved up to an S5. The only thing lousy on it was the microphone for the telephone . I could hear people great but they could not hear me well due to too much road noise . This problem was solved in the new model by putting the microphone in the seatbelt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid ride; quick & nimble handling Jim , 05/16/2019 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Fantastic sports car. Full electronics package. I've driven many sports cars over the years, this A5 AWD cabriolet is the best one yet. Firm ride, no lean in the curves at speed, surprisingly quiet inside for a rag top. Very enjoyable, fun car for the enthusiast! Purchased from a family member, hence the low price. Performance Report Abuse