  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2014 Audi A5
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 A5
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all A5s for sale
List Price Range
$14,000 - $15,198
Used A5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Quality Plus!

Linda, 10/23/2017
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Because this car is so more cost effective than a comparable BMW or Mercedes, both of which I've owned, I highly recommend it. The quality is evident and (with the 6 speed manual transmission) it's a joy to drive. Handling is superb.

Performance
Report Abuse

Best convertible

Jean Claveau, 05/18/2016
2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best convertible

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Four year Audi experience

Neil, 05/19/2018
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Had this car for four years and then moved up to an S5. The only thing lousy on it was the microphone for the telephone . I could hear people great but they could not hear me well due to too much road noise . This problem was solved in the new model by putting the microphone in the seatbelt.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Solid ride; quick & nimble handling

Jim, 05/16/2019
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fantastic sports car. Full electronics package. I've driven many sports cars over the years, this A5 AWD cabriolet is the best one yet. Firm ride, no lean in the curves at speed, surprisingly quiet inside for a rag top. Very enjoyable, fun car for the enthusiast! Purchased from a family member, hence the low price.

Performance
Report Abuse

I'm impressed so far

marvopolis, 11/04/2013
22 of 116 people found this review helpful

I bought my Audi A5 two weeks ago. I also considered a BMW 135, but I live in Canada so AWD is important in the winter. I also wanted a spare tire just in case (BMWs have run flats). First impressions are excellent. We had our first major snow of the season yesterday and the Quattro is impressive. I tried it in an icy parking lot where hockey skates would have been a good idea and the Quattro was very effective. The engine note is not as sweet as the S5, but I went for the better fuel economy. So far, fuel economy is not what I was expecting, but perhaps the engine needs breaking in.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A5s for sale

Related Used 2014 Audi A5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles