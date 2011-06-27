Used 2014 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews
Quality Plus!
Because this car is so more cost effective than a comparable BMW or Mercedes, both of which I've owned, I highly recommend it. The quality is evident and (with the 6 speed manual transmission) it's a joy to drive. Handling is superb.
Best convertible
Four year Audi experience
Had this car for four years and then moved up to an S5. The only thing lousy on it was the microphone for the telephone . I could hear people great but they could not hear me well due to too much road noise . This problem was solved in the new model by putting the microphone in the seatbelt.
Solid ride; quick & nimble handling
Fantastic sports car. Full electronics package. I've driven many sports cars over the years, this A5 AWD cabriolet is the best one yet. Firm ride, no lean in the curves at speed, surprisingly quiet inside for a rag top. Very enjoyable, fun car for the enthusiast! Purchased from a family member, hence the low price.
I'm impressed so far
I bought my Audi A5 two weeks ago. I also considered a BMW 135, but I live in Canada so AWD is important in the winter. I also wanted a spare tire just in case (BMWs have run flats). First impressions are excellent. We had our first major snow of the season yesterday and the Quattro is impressive. I tried it in an icy parking lot where hockey skates would have been a good idea and the Quattro was very effective. The engine note is not as sweet as the S5, but I went for the better fuel economy. So far, fuel economy is not what I was expecting, but perhaps the engine needs breaking in.
