Used 2008 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews
Sexy
By far the sexiest car in 2008 and 2 years later still holding its sex appeal. Fun to drive, ahead of the design curve. Turns heads like Kim Kardashians backside. The six speed manual has some punch, especially in 2nd and 4th gear at the right speed and RPM. The 19 wheels are sporty yet classy and often get mistaken for aftermarket wheels. The most impressive design feature is the cars stance. There is little overhang, fine European lines and the stance of a muscle car, simply beautiful.
First time I've ever loved my car
I've had my A5 for almost 4 months now, and I still spend a couple moments to admire it before I get in to drive each day. I drove it through the mountains this weekend and had so much fun that I was actually laughing out loud. The handling is great, it's totally comfortable and even has enough room in the back for a child seat. I haven't had a single complaint come up. And yes, it definitely turns a lot of heads when I'm driving it through town. It actually took me a while to get used to all the stares - not that I'm complaining.
Inspiring!
This car is incredible. You cannot look at it & not be moved or inspired. Anyone who loves cars immediately gravititate to its inspiring curves and uniqueness, a classic. People are just drawn to its stunning design.
A5-Star Rating!
Having never owned a luxury car, this is my first and it did not disappoint my idea of what Audi luxury (or any other manufacturer for that matter) is all about. It is also my first production coupe ownership as well (if you don't count my replica kit roadster.) The exterior of the car is in a class all it's own. It takes some sports car queues and blends them into the coupe in a way no other manufacturer has done as of late. The main attraction are the LED's. People stare, point, stay glued to their rear-view mirrors. The stance from the rear is elegant yet very strong with the 255 wide tires! Interior is simply first class for me. My first leather interior. I love this car.
People Crash For It
I have owned this car for a couple of months now, and all I can say is wow. Though it is down on horsepower compared to the BMW 335, it completely makes up in looks. Two months ago, I was at a stop light on a main road. A man was too busy looking at my A5, he drove into the car in front of him. I love the fact I got parked in front of the restaurant by valet. I love that I cannot go a night without a compliment, I just love the car.
