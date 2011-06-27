Estimated values
2008 Audi A5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,461
|$7,981
|$9,403
|Clean
|$4,959
|$7,240
|$8,511
|Average
|$3,954
|$5,756
|$6,726
|Rough
|$2,949
|$4,272
|$4,942
Estimated values
2008 Audi A5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,608
|$8,340
|$9,880
|Clean
|$5,092
|$7,565
|$8,943
|Average
|$4,060
|$6,015
|$7,068
|Rough
|$3,028
|$4,465
|$5,192