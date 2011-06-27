Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,075
|$4,336
|$5,052
|Clean
|$2,792
|$3,933
|$4,572
|Average
|$2,226
|$3,127
|$3,613
|Rough
|$1,661
|$2,321
|$2,655
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,399
|$4,287
|$4,799
|Clean
|$3,086
|$3,889
|$4,343
|Average
|$2,461
|$3,092
|$3,433
|Rough
|$1,835
|$2,295
|$2,522
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,662
|$3,957
|$4,687
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,589
|$4,242
|Average
|$1,928
|$2,853
|$3,353
|Rough
|$1,438
|$2,118
|$2,463
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,651
|$4,865
|$5,558
|Clean
|$3,315
|$4,413
|$5,031
|Average
|$2,643
|$3,509
|$3,976
|Rough
|$1,971
|$2,604
|$2,921
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,133
|$4,158
|$4,744
|Clean
|$2,845
|$3,772
|$4,293
|Average
|$2,268
|$2,999
|$3,393
|Rough
|$1,692
|$2,226
|$2,493
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,752
|$5,001
|$5,713
|Clean
|$3,407
|$4,536
|$5,170
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,607
|$4,086
|Rough
|$2,026
|$2,677
|$3,002
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,117
|$4,402
|$5,130
|Clean
|$2,830
|$3,993
|$4,643
|Average
|$2,257
|$3,174
|$3,670
|Rough
|$1,683
|$2,356
|$2,696
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,298
|$6,196
|$7,268
|Clean
|$3,903
|$5,620
|$6,579
|Average
|$3,112
|$4,468
|$5,199
|Rough
|$2,321
|$3,317
|$3,820
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,220
|$4,536
|$5,281
|Clean
|$2,924
|$4,114
|$4,780
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,271
|$3,778
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,428
|$2,775
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,352
|$4,708
|$5,477
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,271
|$4,957
|Average
|$2,427
|$3,395
|$3,918
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,520
|$2,878
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,429
|$4,924
|$5,770
|Clean
|$3,114
|$4,466
|$5,222
|Average
|$2,483
|$3,551
|$4,127
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,636
|$3,032
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,019
|$4,274
|$4,983
|Clean
|$2,741
|$3,876
|$4,511
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,082
|$3,565
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,288
|$2,619
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,888
|$4,100
|$4,786
|Clean
|$2,622
|$3,719
|$4,332
|Average
|$2,091
|$2,957
|$3,424
|Rough
|$1,560
|$2,194
|$2,515
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$2,227
|$2,291
|Clean
|$1,937
|$2,020
|$2,074
|Average
|$1,545
|$1,606
|$1,639
|Rough
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,204
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,307
|$4,695
|$5,481
|Clean
|$3,003
|$4,258
|$4,961
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,386
|$3,920
|Rough
|$1,786
|$2,513
|$2,880
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,347
|$4,722
|$5,500
|Clean
|$3,039
|$4,283
|$4,978
|Average
|$2,424
|$3,405
|$3,934
|Rough
|$1,808
|$2,528
|$2,890
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,084
|$4,607
|$5,465
|Clean
|$2,800
|$4,179
|$4,946
|Average
|$2,233
|$3,322
|$3,909
|Rough
|$1,665
|$2,466
|$2,872
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,816
|$5,923
|$7,110
|Clean
|$3,465
|$5,373
|$6,435
|Average
|$2,763
|$4,272
|$5,085
|Rough
|$2,061
|$3,171
|$3,736
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,205
|$4,875
|Clean
|$2,744
|$3,814
|$4,412
|Average
|$2,188
|$3,033
|$3,487
|Rough
|$1,632
|$2,251
|$2,562
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,494
|$4,672
|$5,343
|Clean
|$3,173
|$4,238
|$4,836
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,369
|$3,822
|Rough
|$1,887
|$2,501
|$2,808