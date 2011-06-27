  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,075$4,336$5,052
Clean$2,792$3,933$4,572
Average$2,226$3,127$3,613
Rough$1,661$2,321$2,655
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,399$4,287$4,799
Clean$3,086$3,889$4,343
Average$2,461$3,092$3,433
Rough$1,835$2,295$2,522
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,662$3,957$4,687
Clean$2,417$3,589$4,242
Average$1,928$2,853$3,353
Rough$1,438$2,118$2,463
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,651$4,865$5,558
Clean$3,315$4,413$5,031
Average$2,643$3,509$3,976
Rough$1,971$2,604$2,921
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,133$4,158$4,744
Clean$2,845$3,772$4,293
Average$2,268$2,999$3,393
Rough$1,692$2,226$2,493
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,752$5,001$5,713
Clean$3,407$4,536$5,170
Average$2,716$3,607$4,086
Rough$2,026$2,677$3,002
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,117$4,402$5,130
Clean$2,830$3,993$4,643
Average$2,257$3,174$3,670
Rough$1,683$2,356$2,696
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,298$6,196$7,268
Clean$3,903$5,620$6,579
Average$3,112$4,468$5,199
Rough$2,321$3,317$3,820
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,220$4,536$5,281
Clean$2,924$4,114$4,780
Average$2,331$3,271$3,778
Rough$1,739$2,428$2,775
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,352$4,708$5,477
Clean$3,044$4,271$4,957
Average$2,427$3,395$3,918
Rough$1,810$2,520$2,878
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,429$4,924$5,770
Clean$3,114$4,466$5,222
Average$2,483$3,551$4,127
Rough$1,852$2,636$3,032
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,019$4,274$4,983
Clean$2,741$3,876$4,511
Average$2,186$3,082$3,565
Rough$1,630$2,288$2,619
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,888$4,100$4,786
Clean$2,622$3,719$4,332
Average$2,091$2,957$3,424
Rough$1,560$2,194$2,515
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,134$2,227$2,291
Clean$1,937$2,020$2,074
Average$1,545$1,606$1,639
Rough$1,152$1,192$1,204
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Special Ed. quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,307$4,695$5,481
Clean$3,003$4,258$4,961
Average$2,395$3,386$3,920
Rough$1,786$2,513$2,880
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,347$4,722$5,500
Clean$3,039$4,283$4,978
Average$2,424$3,405$3,934
Rough$1,808$2,528$2,890
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,084$4,607$5,465
Clean$2,800$4,179$4,946
Average$2,233$3,322$3,909
Rough$1,665$2,466$2,872
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,816$5,923$7,110
Clean$3,465$5,373$6,435
Average$2,763$4,272$5,085
Rough$2,061$3,171$3,736
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,023$4,205$4,875
Clean$2,744$3,814$4,412
Average$2,188$3,033$3,487
Rough$1,632$2,251$2,562
Estimated values
2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,494$4,672$5,343
Clean$3,173$4,238$4,836
Average$2,530$3,369$3,822
Rough$1,887$2,501$2,808
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,373 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,373 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,373 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Audi A4 ranges from $2,061 to $7,110, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.