Estimated values
2010 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,242
|$9,424
|$10,890
|Clean
|$6,669
|$8,665
|$9,988
|Average
|$5,524
|$7,146
|$8,185
|Rough
|$4,379
|$5,628
|$6,381
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,527
|$8,756
|$10,249
|Clean
|$6,011
|$8,050
|$9,400
|Average
|$4,979
|$6,640
|$7,702
|Rough
|$3,947
|$5,229
|$6,005
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,120
|$11,496
|$13,746
|Clean
|$7,478
|$10,570
|$12,608
|Average
|$6,194
|$8,718
|$10,331
|Rough
|$4,909
|$6,865
|$8,055
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,391
|$9,542
|$10,989
|Clean
|$6,806
|$8,773
|$10,079
|Average
|$5,638
|$7,236
|$8,259
|Rough
|$4,469
|$5,698
|$6,439
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and HPT (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,427
|$9,609
|$11,074
|Clean
|$6,840
|$8,835
|$10,157
|Average
|$5,666
|$7,286
|$8,323
|Rough
|$4,491
|$5,738
|$6,489
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,243
|$9,506
|$11,026
|Clean
|$6,670
|$8,740
|$10,113
|Average
|$5,525
|$7,209
|$8,286
|Rough
|$4,379
|$5,677
|$6,460
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and HPT (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,431
|$9,610
|$11,074
|Clean
|$6,843
|$8,836
|$10,157
|Average
|$5,668
|$7,287
|$8,323
|Rough
|$4,493
|$5,739
|$6,489
Estimated values
2010 Acura TL Technology Package and 18 Inch Wheels 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,914
|$9,009
|$10,416
|Clean
|$6,367
|$8,283
|$9,553
|Average
|$5,273
|$6,832
|$7,828
|Rough
|$4,180
|$5,380
|$6,103