Used 2010 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have owned this car for a few years now and the worst thing I can say is that I have to depart ways with it soon. I mostly trade every three to four years however drove this Acura longer. It's not the most appealing on the eyes but the tech is tremendous and it rides very well. The gas mileage is ok but that's all the only downfall about this vehicle. I actually love this car so much I'm considering buying a 14 with the awd/tech package.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Great Acura, and I have driven most
I love Honda and Acura. I have owned everything from the CR-X, CR-V, Civic, Accord, TSX, RDX, and MDX. Out of this long list of cars, the TL is right up there with the MDX as the Acura best of the best. In terms of performance, price and reliability nothing beats it. Strongly considered moving into a BMW 335 xDrive or C300 series MB and moving away from Acura after some boring experiences. However, the standard options, performance and cost of ownership cannot be beat by the Honda/Acura line up. If you want sport performance the MT is a must! Honda has the best clutch and throw feel shifter and can hands down blow you back into your driver's seat. The 19" wheels hug the road, smooth, fast!
1-year, 22K mile update - Not sure if I would buy again.
I took delivery on 3/1/2010 and have put 22K on the car since. Overall I love the car and think it is an amazing value. BUT...the car has a noise that is related to tire speed. It ranges from the sound of a thousand crickets to something that sounds like a squealing belt. Of course every time I take it to the dealer, they cant hear it, or by the time they have someone that can ride with me, the noise subsides. Im concerned that they will not get it fixed before the warranty is up. The dealer mentioned that they are replacing a lot of the AWD shafts due to noise but he didn't think that was my problem.
I'M IN LOVE!
Never ever been in love with a car before this one. It's just beautiful inside and out. Love it's controversial looks, high tech interior and smooth, fast ride. I just love it.
Noise from transmision
My 2010 Acura TL has experienced severe noises since new which is felt at when I shift gear from park to drive and releas break lound noise come from transmision. I have been bring back to deler 4 times for mechanic(s) to check it out but they can't figure it out. The car has I couldn't be any more disappointed than I am with the vehicle and Acura's response.I would not recommend this car to anyone.
