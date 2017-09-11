Used 2018 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me
- 24,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,875$3,987 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F35JA003370
Stock: C0990-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 4,816 miles
$29,999$2,539 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F72JA000693
Stock: JA000693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 21,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$2,431 Below Market
First Acura - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6986 miles below market average! Apple Car Play / Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power moonroof. 23/33 City/Highway MPGBellanova White Pearl 2018 Acura TLX 2.4LWhile having your Acura serviced at First Acura, please enjoy the amenities of our Customer Waiting Lounge. We offer a clean and comfortable waiting area with free Wi-Fi and multiple work stations. Complimentary local shuttle service is also available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F33JA000655
Stock: P1379
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 28,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,499$3,584 Below Market
Truckmasters - Phoenix / Arizona
Our One Owner, 2018 Acura TLX looks great in Modern Steel Metallic. Motivated by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 206hp which is mated to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sports luxury sedan provides rapid acceleration, a smooth, quiet ride, precise handling, up to 35mpg on the open road, and attractive styling enhanced by a power sunroof, Jewel Eye LED headlamps, and bi-color alloy wheels. Our TLX's cabin features ergonomic design, superb craftsmanship, and everyday conveniences for your comfort. The dual-screen full-color touchscreen infotainment system offers Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and a superb audio system to make every drive more enjoyable. You will also appreciate the heated, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless ignition whenever you go for a drive. Our Acura features adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Come discover the excellence of our TLX! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F30JA001746
Stock: T16283C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,985$2,030 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F54JA003274
Stock: 2699A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 20,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,988$2,429 Below Market
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
ONE OWNER!, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Security system. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 4192 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec Red with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F68JA009447
Stock: P15882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- 46,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,554
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, 1-Owner Clean Carfax, Navigation System/Navi/Gps, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Heated seats, Backup camera, Side view/ Blind spot camera, Alloy wheels, APPLE PLAY AND ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION, Push button start with smart entry key, Blind Spot Information System, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 7 Speakers, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Premium Milano Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats, Radio data system, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Machine-Finished Aluminum Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Acura TLX 2.4L w/Technology PackageWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F56JA006208
Stock: JA006208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec47,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,988$3,404 Below Market
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Modern Steel 2018 Acura TLX 3.5L V6 w/Technology Package FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Each Certified vehicle is reconditioned, inside and out, to create a luxury ownership experience. Each vehicle must also pass a 182-point vehicle inspection. You will receive a 12-month / 12,000-mile Limited Warranty plus a 7-year / 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Other benefits include, full tank of gas at delivery, 24- hour roadside assistance, trip-disruption, concierge service and much more within the first 12-month / 12,000 miles. Please contact us for full details on the warranty and coverage. Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 182 Point Inspection Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F66JA000293
Stock: TA200598A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 19,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,988
Acura of The Rio Grande Valley - San Juan / Texas
Acura of the Rio Grande Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Acura TLX w/Technology Pkg with 19,490mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient AcuraTLX. In addition to being well-cared for, this Acura TLX has very low mileage making it a rare find. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F54JA005977
Stock: T005977
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 38,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,495$2,777 Below Market
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Bellanova White Pearl Parchment; Leatherette-Trimmed Sport Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F38JA005288
Stock: JA005288
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 34,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,324$2,591 Below Market
Acura of Concord - Concord / California
2018 Acura TLX 2.4L BaseCertified.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Heat Package, Leather, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Power Mirror Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service datePrices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F33JA009078
Stock: LL013309A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 22,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,495$3,127 Below Market
Mungenast St Louis Acura - Manchester / Missouri
ACURA CERTIFIED*7 YEAR/100K WARRANTY!!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE-OWNER!, Factory Recommended Service Performed, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Local Trade, Apple CarPlayTM and AndroidTM Auto, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front dual zone A/C, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machine-Finished Aluminum Alloy. Odometer is 3621 miles below market average! 20/32 City/Highway MPG 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 290hpAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 182 Point InspectionYour purchase includes a coupon booklet valued at over $2500 that includes offers on service, detailing and more on ALL New and Used vehicles. 28-time Precision Award winning Acura Dealership - MOST in the Country!!! Ask about the Mungenast Difference...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F39JA004876
Stock: D8948P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 23,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,412$1,712 Below Market
Acura of Concord - Concord / California
2018 Acura TLX 2.4L BasePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Comfort Package, Leather, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Power Mirror Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 11496 miles below market average! Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F34JA008523
Stock: P8137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 52,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,061$3,785 Below Market
McGrath Acura of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
2018 Acura TLX 3.5L V6 w/Technology Package Crystal Black Pearl FWD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth/Hands Free, Navigation/GPS/Navi, Back-Up Camera, One Owner, Power Moonroof/Sunroof, Clean Vehicle History, Acura Certified, Blind Spot Sensors, Power Adjusted Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Apple Car Play, Luxury & Performance, Lane Keep Assist, Technology Package, Inspected & Reconditioned, Odor Free Interior, Professionally inspected By Mcgrath Acura Certified Technician Ask Us For The report, Just Serviced All Scheduled Maintence Up To Date, Ask us For Details, Service Records Are Avaiable To Be Reviewed, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Drivers Seat Power Thigh Extension, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium Milano Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machine-Finished Aluminum Alloy. Certified. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 182 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service Thank you for making your way to McGrath Acura of Libertyville, your certified Acura dealer serving drivers throughout Libertyville and the surrounding areas. At our dealership, youâ ll find a solid selection of new Acura for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. We also have a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts, who can help you get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner. We proudly serving the communities of Palatine, Libertyville, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Morton Grove, Highland Park, Naperville, Westmont, Kenosha and many others in the Chicagoland area! Our commitment to our customers continues well beyond the date of purchase. We also have a professional team of Acura technicians on hand with the skills and equipment to handle all manner of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts. Make your way to McGrath Acura of Libertyville in Libertyville today for quality vehicles, a friendly team, and professional service at every step of the way. And if you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at (847) 680-7333.At Mcgrath Acura In Libertville, We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audi, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof and Trailer Hitch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F56JA002052
Stock: ZP1168
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD25,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,974$1,966 Below Market
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Certified 2018 TLX V6 AWD Technology Package! Apple Carplay/Android Auto! 1-Owner Carfax Report! LOW MILES! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is the Chicagoland's #1 Certified Pre-Owned Acura dealer for 6 years running! NO EXTRA CHARGE FOR CERTIFICATION!! Locally driven and well maintained! Clean Carfax Report showing only 1 previous owner! This immaculate TLX in Black Copper Pearl with Espresso Leather Interior was adult driven and well maintained. HUGE WARRANTY!! The Precision Certified Limited $0 Deductible Warranty is good until 9-5-2023 or 100,000 miles on the odometer. Also included is your 1st scheduled maintenance, complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, complimentary 3-month Sirius XM Radio service and much more. Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F51JA004278
Stock: P16194
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 29,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,378$2,033 Below Market
Acura of Concord - Concord / California
2018 Acura TLX 2.4L w/Technology PackageCertified.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Leather, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Rear Climate Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Drivers Seat Power Thigh Extension, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Milano Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats, Radio data system, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Machine-Finished Aluminum Alloy.Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service datePrices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F53JA002987
Stock: P8125
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 31,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,980$1,976 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 Acura TLX 4dr 3.5L V6 features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F50JA002869
Stock: A002869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 84,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$23,700$2,010 Below Market
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Acura TLX boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Power Passenger Seat, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Rear Parking Aid, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Acura TLX come see us at Continental Honda, 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F77JA001323
Stock: M1775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
