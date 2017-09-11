Used 2018 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me

1,422 listings
TLX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,422 listings
  • 2018 Acura TLX in White
    used

    2018 Acura TLX

    24,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,875

    $3,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD in White
    used

    2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    4,816 miles

    $29,999

    $2,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX in White
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX

    21,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $2,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX in Gray
    used

    2018 Acura TLX

    28,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,499

    $3,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2018 Acura TLX Technology Package

    23,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,985

    $2,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec Red in White
    used

    2018 Acura TLX A-Spec Red

    20,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,988

    $2,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Acura TLX Technology Package

    46,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,554

    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec in Gray
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX A-Spec

    47,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,988

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package in White
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX Technology Package

    19,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,988

    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX in White
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX

    38,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,495

    $2,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX

    34,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,324

    $2,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX in Black
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX

    22,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,495

    $3,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX in Gray
    used

    2018 Acura TLX

    23,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,412

    $1,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package in Black
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX Technology Package

    52,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,061

    $3,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    25,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,974

    $1,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package in Gray
    certified

    2018 Acura TLX Technology Package

    29,806 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,378

    $2,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2018 Acura TLX Technology Package

    31,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,980

    $1,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    84,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $23,700

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,422 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Acura TLX

Read recent reviews for the Acura TLX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.135 Reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
This car is seriously underrated
Jimbo,11/09/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
Just leased the 2018 TLX 2.4 with tech package. No money down sign and drive $420.00 per mos. The base engine provides great acceleration in the lower gears and not so great in the higher gears but still plenty of oomph for me. Seats are better than my previous car which was a Volvo. Handling is good but the best part about how this car rides is the tight chassis. Cabin is very quiet only if I am not blasting the ELS sound system which is fantastic. I went to Honda to lease a 2018 Accord and they wanted $550 a mos. For a Honda! I challenge anybody to find another car that will give you a luxury brand for this price and quality.
