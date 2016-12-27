Used 2017 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me

1,422 listings
TLX Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Acura TLX in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    17,880 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,966

    $3,589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    44,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,295

    $5,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    7,028 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,322

    $2,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    29,304 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $3,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    36,057 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $3,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX in Black
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    29,570 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,650

    $3,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    11,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,990

    $2,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    22,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,967

    $2,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2017 Acura TLX Technology Package

    36,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,750

    $2,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura TLX Technology Package

    23,356 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    18,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,588

    $2,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX in White
    used

    2017 Acura TLX

    42,528 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $3,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2017 Acura TLX Technology Package

    39,840 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,881

    $2,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Advance Package in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura TLX Advance Package

    25,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,239

    $3,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package in Black
    certified

    2017 Acura TLX Technology Package

    29,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,488

    $2,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2017 Acura TLX Technology Package

    30,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,496

    $2,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura TLX Technology Package

    24,156 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    97,378 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,444

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TLX

Read recent reviews for the Acura TLX
Overall Consumer Rating
3.722 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Great car, great value
Mike,12/27/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
An ex-girlfriend has this car. I drove it for several weeks including an out of town trip/vacation. When she told me how much she paid for it, I thought she was confused and made her show me the purchase contract. She paid a little over 30 for the base model. You cannot get a car like this for the money. People that complain about the acceleration need to learn how to drive. The 4 cylinder has more horse power than a Toyota Camry. When you are passing or merging you floor it to make it down shift to use all 204hp. My normal car is an infiniti G37 (330hp). I floor the infiniti about once a week and floored the acura two or three times a day. I paid about 45 for my infiniti with all the bells and whistles. My car has some features that the acura doesn't have but it has some that mine doesn't. The acura has no gas cap and shows the tire pressure for each individual tire just to name a few. You can find better cars than the tlx and cheaper cars than the tlx but you can't find one that's better and cheaper.
Report abuse
