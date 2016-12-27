Used 2017 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Acura TLX is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Want a car with low miles? This Acura TLX has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 17,880. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Acura TLX fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Silver Spring!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUB1F38HA010883

Stock: 010883

Certified Pre-Owned: No

