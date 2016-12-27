Used 2017 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,880 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,966$3,589 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Acura TLX is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Want a car with low miles? This Acura TLX has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 17,880. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Acura TLX fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Silver Spring!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F38HA010883
Stock: 010883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,295$5,123 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F53HA001120
Stock: 1120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 7,028 milesGreat Deal
$23,322$2,441 Below Market
Muller Subaru - Highland Park / Illinois
FRESH OIL CHANGE AND AIR FILTERS. EXTREMELY LOW MILES FOR THE MODEL YEAR!!! 2017 Acura TLX V6 w/Technology Package has been inspected and re-conditioned by our Certified Technician. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** WEB DEAL! Gassss saverrrr!!! 31 MPG Hwy... Less than 8k Miles*** NEW LOW PRICE... A winning value!!! $ $ $ $ $ I knew that would get your attention!!! Now that I have it, let me tell you a little bit about this outstanding Vehicle that is currently priced to move. All Wheel Drive*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F53HA001683
Stock: MS14131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 29,304 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,900$3,419 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 Acura TLX 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Fathom Blue Pearl with a Graystone Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F38HA006905
Stock: ACURA-HA006905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 36,057 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$19,999$3,123 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5761 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F5XHA000966
Stock: M300756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 29,570 milesGreat Deal
$15,650$3,448 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F31HA004598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,990$2,618 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Masterfully crafted in Modern Steel Metallic, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Acura TLX puts driving exhilaration front and center with a perfect balance of power and control. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 offering 290hp while paired with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission with Sequential Sportshift Paddle Shifters. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan promises a confident ride with brilliant handling along with near 34mpg on the open road. Our Acura TLX has style for miles with its aerodynamic silhouette that is beautifully enhanced by Jewel Eye LED headlights and a power sunroof. Settle into the highly adjustable perforated Milano premium leather-trimmed seats of our TLX and notice the wealth of amenities including Smart Entry, Pushbutton Ignition, Acura Personalized settings, GPS-linked climate control, and ambient lighting. Staying in-the-know is easy with our Color Multi-Information Display, AcuraLink The Next Generation, ELS Studio Premium Audio, Song By Voice, HD Radio and more! Of course, our Acura TLX has been masterfully crafted with safety features includes forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot information, anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and active front head restraints. Elegant, comfortable, and loaded with state-of-the-art technology, our TLX is a masterpiece in motion that will indulge all your senses! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F33HA006651
Stock: P10987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,967$2,913 Below Market
LA City Cars - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F3XHA001571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,750$2,715 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Acura TLX 4dr FWD V6 with Technology Pkg features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F52HA001698
Stock: 001698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 23,356 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995$2,073 Below Market
Capitol Motors of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Capitol Motors of Stafford3316 Jefferson Davis Hwy, STAFFORD, VA 22554540-659-1000capitolmotorsdmv.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F56HA007966
Stock: DMV2861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,588$2,243 Below Market
West County Honda - Ellisville / Missouri
Lunar Silver Metallic 2017 Acura TLX **ANOTHER WEST COUNTY 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, Clean Carfax, **First oil change is on us with every purchase**, TLX 2.4L, 4D Sedan, 2.4L DOHC 16V, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch, FWD, Lunar Silver Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 13480 miles below market average! 24/35 City/Highway MPGDoing business RIGHT! The West County Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F39HA004672
Stock: P1637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,528 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,900$3,025 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Acura TLX 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bellanova White Pearl with a BROWN interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F39HA007352
Stock: 007352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 39,840 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,881$2,045 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of EMG Auto Sales's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Acura TLX w/Technology Pkg with 38,839mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2017 Acura TLX: With a base price starting at around $32,000, TLX represents an excellent value. Competitors include the Lexus ES350, the Mercedes-Benz CLS, the Audi A4 and the BMW 3-series. The TLX, with its strong feature set and low price of entry, undercuts many of its rivals, while still offering plenty of space, sophisticated drivetrains and a modern chassis. This model sets itself apart with good fuel economy, Good balance between luxury and sportiness, advanced transmission options, and available all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F53HA001848
Stock: 9646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 25,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,239$3,285 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F77HA003318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Acura TLX Technology Package29,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,488$2,412 Below Market
Davis Acura - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
FRESH INVENTORY WITH NEW PA STATE INSPECTION!!!,BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKES!!!!!!, TIRES ARE OVER 50%*#PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION#*, ***2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!***, ***4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Package, Sunroof/Moonroof. Located at Davis Acura in Langhorne PA. Great Financing Available! Acura Certified vehicles include a 6 Year/100,000 Mile Acura Certified Warranty and 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty. Vehicle passed a rigid 182-point inspection by our Acura Certified Technicians. Roadside Assistance and Acura Concierge service included. Free Vehicle History Report. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details.*Feel the Davis Difference - You will receive Unlimited FREE Hand car washes, whether or not your vehicle is in for service and FREE PA State Inspection! Prices based on dealer financing. . Pricing assumes $1,695 Cash or Trade. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798. advertised prices do not include dealer installed options, dealer addendum, government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F55HA001995
Stock: 11817P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 30,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,496$2,423 Below Market
Economy Honda Superstore - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2017 Acura TLX! All of the premium features expected are offered, including: Technology Package, Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, and much more. A great car at a great price located at 6001 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421! PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Economy Honda Superstore you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history report. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Come in today and experience the difference for yourself at Economy Honda Superstore! Call today and set up your VIP appointment - (423) 381-6429
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F57HA007089
Stock: BHA007089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 24,156 milesGreat Deal
$17,998$1,874 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F56HA009636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,378 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,444$1,768 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 Acura TLX IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F58HA003199
Stock: HA003199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura TLX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura TLX
- 5(41%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(18%)
- 2(14%)
- 1(9%)
Related Acura TLX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon Edison NJ
- Used Acura MDX Spartanburg SC
- Used Acura RDX Frisco TX
- Used Acura MDX Tempe AZ
- Used Acura ZDX Long Island City NY
- Used Acura ZDX Dallas TX
- Used Acura RDX Irvine CA
- Used Acura RDX Pensacola FL
- Used Acura MDX Richmond VA
- Used Acura MDX Bloomington IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon