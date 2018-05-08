5 star reviews: 54 %

4 star reviews: 20 %

3 star reviews: 13 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 13 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, I’m done with Acura

Annette D , 11/08/2019

SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

I have been a loyal Acura customer for the past 19 years and have owned 7 cars. A few TSX and TL’s and TLX. I am having an issue with the paint on my 2019 TLX, San Marino Red. I have had spots that seem to permanently stick to the surface. The dealer has attempted to buff them out, but you can still see them under the paint. Most recently, they buffed the clear coat off several sections and had to re-paint those areas. The service manager agrees that it must be something in the paint, yet Acura Client Services is claiming that it must be hard water spots. I have another Acura RDX parked next to mine which is cleaned with the same water and cleaning supplies and there is no issue. I also never had an issue with previous cars. The rep is trying to say it’s because I had darker cars in the past and never the red. Sounds like a bunch of b.s. instead of investigating this further. I feel something was missed at the factory. I was already missing a part to hold the back folding seat in place. I could literally pick the top of the back seat up and almost pull it out. It was missing the bolt that holds up in place. How could it leave the factory like that? So I don’t have much confidence in the quality aspect of this vehicle right now. Anyway, although I stood strongly behind Acura in the past, This will be my last Acura since I am no longer going to tolerate this lack of customer service and failure to do the right thing for the customer.

5 out of 5 stars, Don't listen to Edmunds, A-Spec package is a must!

Zoomn , 01/19/2019

A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

This is my third Acura in a row. I've now had a 2013 TSX Special Edition, 2016 TLX 2.4 Tech and now this 2019 TLX A-Spec Red 2.4. While I have always been a fan of and owned many Hondas and Acuras over the years, this one is my favorite by a pretty fair margin. All of that said, the biggest improvement of this TLX over my '16 is the A-Spec package. While my '16 was a nice enough car, it was simply not exciting, or as engaging to drive. This one blends the best of both worlds that my TSX and previous TLX occupied. It has the crispness and interior cache of the TSX with the refinement and comfort of my last TLX. Where the 2.4 Tech was bland, the A-Spec package makes the car not only better looking, but more fun to drive. From the interior all of the way to the exterior enhancements, this car gets allot of compliments. And the A-Spec package runs more than skin deep. The suspension, while by no means harsh, gives a more connected feeling to the driving experience. As I had been satisfied with the 4 cylinder model, I was glad to see the A-Spec model expanded to that engine offering. While not as smooth and powerful as the V6, the 8 speed DCT does an admirable job of delivering good performance with gas mileage that not only exceeds the EPA estimates, but is quite good for this size of sedan. So, to wrap all of this up, anyone looking for an extremely well equipped, comfortable near performance sedan, this car is for you!

3 out of 5 stars, Text Drive at 65 plus MPH

NG , 11/30/2018

SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

We have been a Honda family for the past two decades. We are now on our second Acura. Leased a 2019 A-Spec V6 AWD. Great looks and comfort until you hit 65 plus. The car begins to shake. The dealer has replaced the tires and front axles. The problem still exists, you literally shake driving down the freeway. Acura calls this a 'normal characteristic" of the car. I did research and there appears to be an issue with the subframe. Acura is turning their head on the many consumers that have this issue. My advice, stay clear until they remedy the issue. I am now stuck with a hefty payment for the next 32 months. Learn from my mistake and go in a different direction there are better choices for the money.

3 out of 5 stars, Great car, but 9-speed automatic sometimes jerky

Tom T , 11/17/2018

Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

The TLX feels well built, and is quiet. It feels very premium. It takes the bumps well, it has great visibility, easy to get into and out of, and the leather seats feel extremely nice. The infotainment system is very easy to use, and the ELS audio system is fantastic. Even though the instrument cluster and infotainment system with the large knob seems a bit dated, it is easy to use and simply not an issue - I actually like it. However, after three weeks of driving the car, I really have not gotten used to the 9-speed transmission. It feels jerky, and so far is a real disappointment. It takes away from the fun and enjoyment of what would otherwise be an awesome car. Today's modern cars should shift swiftly and decisively through the gears, and should be better, not worse than prior generation cars. Instead, this car feels like a step backward from the drivetrain smoothness point of view. Overall, the TLX is a very comfortable, really good car, but what on earth is up with the transmission!

Write a review

See all 15 reviews