Estimated values
2014 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,771
|$15,089
|$17,219
|Clean
|$12,305
|$14,529
|$16,550
|Average
|$11,375
|$13,408
|$15,213
|Rough
|$10,444
|$12,288
|$13,875
Estimated values
2014 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,502
|$15,846
|$18,001
|Clean
|$13,010
|$15,257
|$17,302
|Average
|$12,026
|$14,081
|$15,904
|Rough
|$11,042
|$12,904
|$14,505
Estimated values
2014 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,394
|$14,658
|$16,737
|Clean
|$11,942
|$14,114
|$16,087
|Average
|$11,039
|$13,025
|$14,786
|Rough
|$10,136
|$11,937
|$13,486
Estimated values
2014 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,921
|$16,290
|$18,471
|Clean
|$13,414
|$15,685
|$17,753
|Average
|$12,399
|$14,476
|$16,318
|Rough
|$11,385
|$13,266
|$14,883