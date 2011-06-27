Used 2014 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews

A great choice - extreamly safe in an accident jh16 , 04/22/2014 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have had my 2014 RDX AWD tech for about a week now. So far I have been very happy with the car. It drives smooth, brakes well, and the transmission seems to work flawlessly. I am most happy with the turning radius, as my last two vehicles were monsters to turn and try to park. I also looked at the Q5, and besides the Audi being more expensive, I did not like the idea of the turbo 4 cyl engine. I've driven an audi with a turbo before, and it seemed very inconsistent - thats something that I did not want to deal with again. The RDX has great acceleration (and sounds pretty good too when you step on it), its too bad they hid the dual exhaust tips up under the rear bumper. **Update - I totaled this car about 4 months after I bought it. I was driving in the freeway, traveling up a grade where a car was stalled in the middle lane with no battery to power its lights. I smashed into the back of it going around 55-60mph, that was a shock! My passenger and I were able to crawl out of the car, more or less uninjured with just a few air bad burns on wrist / face. We, as well as my family, were very impressed with the safety of the car. I plan on buying another sometime in the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2014 RDX - Comfortable but a vibration issue ruins the fun familyguy1 , 04/01/2014 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Purchased in late Dec 2013 and after 3 months and 3,000 miles, here's my review: Ride is comfortable, agility is great, suspension is fairly stiff. Seats are supportive and comfortable (both front and rear). Sound system is great. BUT... The car has a vibration issue from about 60 MPH on up. Had the tires spin balanced, road force balanced, the prop shaft replaced... still there. The vibration is not severe, but it's ever present and on long trips, leaves your feet tingling a bit and ready to get out. Very annoying. Rode with the dealer service tech, he feels it too, but says that's as good as it gets. Because of the vibration, feels like I made a $38,000 mistake. Report Abuse

Downsized from MDX zoomacura , 08/19/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I just downsized from a 2011 MDX to 2014 RDX AWD and am happy with my choice. Getting about 27mpg in RDX vs. 19mpg in MDX. A little disappointed about losing SH-AWD but a good trade off for fuel economy. New RDX looks sharper and feels roomier than its predecessor (my brother has the older model), handles corners nicely, quiet and luxurious interior, and new keyless ignition start is a plus that wasn't available in the 2011 MDX. My biggest and perhaps only complaint is that the E-break is too close to my leg! Smashed my shin into it about three times in the past three weeks that I've driven this car. Overall, a spritely and spirited vehicle. Report Abuse

Acura got it right this time ride50 , 07/29/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Test drove BMW X3, Lexus RX300 and Audi Q5 2.0. I can say the RDX was a winner hands down. Powerfull engine, luxurious interior, quiet, smooth and comfortable ride, excellent navigation. All that for at least 10k less than other 3 brands. I liked the Acura's straight forward pricing. FWD or AWD with technology package or without it. BMW, Lexus and Audi starts at the similar base, but by the time you ad few essential option packages, the price skyrockets to 50k. Audi tries to make you believe that their's is the only luxury SUV, so you should not even think to pay below the sticker price. what a joke. The Acura RDX comes fully loaded, no confusing packages and pricing. Very pleased. Report Abuse