Used 2011 Acura RDX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 RDX
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3743 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/55R18 99V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
