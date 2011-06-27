Used 2011 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews

Nice Comfortable Turbo Crossover Carguy , 08/12/2015 SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We have a 2011 RDX base FWD...as a driver,very comfortable seats,easy to read gauges nice panoramic view with low dashboard... easy to get in and out.. a blast to drive when you spool the Turbo,lots of torque but beware if you keep spinning the tires (burnouts) front driver side axles might go out easily, you would notice a vibration on low speed acceleration,will go away when coasting... this problem is only on FWD models between 50-70k miles when ABUSED(easyfix) You NEED to use synthetic engine oil religiously on schedule for the turbo bearings and seals to last long (all turbo engines) ..otherwise you will start to have leaks from your turbo. You just have to be mindful of your scheduled maintenance and not to abuse it's power otherwise with over 90k miles now we love our RDX no problem whatsoever.....with a small growing family moving to the burbs we sold our Lancer EVO and Subaru WRX for an RDX and an RX.... I would recommend the RDX to my family and friends....you get a lot of car for your money. This is the ONLY Acura that the Shield front grill is actually functional as an air intake hood scoop for your top mount intercooler. If you are buying a used RDX make sure you check it's history,all original stock meaning no modification has been done,if buying from a private party it is worth to pay a 3rd party to inspect the mechanical condition of the car,if buying from a dealer make sure you can get an extended warranty.. Since the Turbo RDX is no longer in production and if you do not want a used vehicle the KIA Sportage SX (SX ONLY) would be a good car to consider ....... Thanks for reading... Happy Motoring! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

4 Wheeled Vette thumper16 , 04/11/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Haven't had this thing long, but what a step up from an underpowerd Honda CRV. Handling, power, fit and finish, all first class. Don't buy it if your looking for smooth. It is sportscar all the way. Drove the Infinity, Benz, and Lexus, all 10 grand or more expensive. I'm 6'2" and have plenty of room. Acually bought it for my wife and we arm wrestle for the key. If they could make this thing get 30mpg's it would be just about perfect. Report Abuse

Mostly Up farrellg , 06/04/2011 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Mostly a good experience, but small cargo capacity, small place for driver's stuff. Backup camera not good in bright sunlight. Nice drive with turbo and shifting, but poor mileage + uses high price gas. With Honda/Acura reliability, it should be very good. Would make changes in seating. Hard ride for all. Guess the MDX might have been a better choice. Should get better mileage. Report Abuse

Fun to drive KP , 11/03/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful So far, so good! Moved up from CR-V. The Acura has been fabulous to drive, very quiet and smooth. Interior is much more practical than CR-V and easier to adjust various things, and the engine/pick-up goes w/o saying. Exterior seems nice, get lots of compliments. Looked at Q5 and X3, for the money I think I got the best deal. Only complaint is the gas mileage. Yes, it is turbo charged, but a combined mpg around 23 would be more reasonable for a 4cy. On 5 tanks I get b/w 18-25mpg with 60% highway/40% city driving and not engaing the turbo charger as hard/often. Most weeks are lower end of range 18-20mpg. OEM tires seem OK so far, won't know for sure until Winter hits. Report Abuse