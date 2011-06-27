Estimated values
2004 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$2,832
|$3,267
|Clean
|$1,856
|$2,605
|$3,005
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,149
|$2,482
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,694
|$1,958
Estimated values
2004 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$2,920
|$3,407
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,685
|$3,134
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,216
|$2,588
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,746
|$2,042
Estimated values
2004 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$2,975
|$3,420
|Clean
|$1,965
|$2,735
|$3,146
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,257
|$2,598
|Rough
|$1,283
|$1,779
|$2,050
Estimated values
2004 Acura MDX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,922
|$2,701
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,484
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,050
|$2,367
|Rough
|$1,155
|$1,616
|$1,868
Estimated values
2004 Acura MDX Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$3,094
|$3,598
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,845
|$3,310
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,347
|$2,734
|Rough
|$1,288
|$1,850
|$2,157