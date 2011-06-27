Used 2004 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews

2004 MDX reliable after 100,000 Terry , 08/12/2010 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I have had my car for 4 years and reached 100,000 miles on it and still a great car to drive and dependable. Only changing the oil and brake pads. No problems with maintenance. This car is amazing while in town or traveling on vacation on the highway. Its an All Weather car also. Forget Toyota or Nissan, Acura has definitely made a quality car to last a long time. Report Abuse

400k miles strong Jill G. , 09/08/2016 Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful This car was the best investment in a car we have ever made. My husband bought it new for me in 2004. I have just hit 401,000 miles. It still has the original engine, but the transmission was replaced about 200k miles. Regular maintenance and an exceptional service department have given this girl of mine the longevity she deserves!! A lot of history and many miles on the road together have made this purchase over 12 years ago a wonderful gift. My next car will be an Acura, likely an RDX, as the new MDX is way out of my price point, and nearly matches what I spent on my first house. I would and have on numbers of occasions, without hesitation recommend buying an Acura to anyone who will listen. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Just hit 170k miles and very reliable Costa , 02/21/2016 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this as a third vehicle (instead of a work truck for my rental properties) with about 160k miles. I have owned it for a little over a year and it just hit 170k miles with no major problems. The original owner maintained it well for it's first 160k miles, as have I for the last 10k miles. I do have to replace the power steering pump soon, the loud whine that seems to be a common problem, but otherwise no problems. I have never owned a car with mileage this high so I have no basis for comparison but I am very happy with the reliability. It also drives great and if the odometer said 50k miles I would believe it. The navigation system seems very modern for a 12 year old car and the leather is in like new condition. We have an Infiniti JX35 with 50k miles and the drivers seat is already more worn than this MDX with 170k miles; they must have used a very high quality/durable leather. The only downsides are no blue tooth in the 2004, I believe 2005 models have blue tooth, and the interior is small for a 3 row SUV (trade off for handling well for a 3 row SUV). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It's the best SUV Tabasco , 10/02/2003 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is the best SUV on the market. Here are my only complaints: The switch for the sunroof is located to the left of the drivers wheel. Passenger can not control the sunroof. The other annoying thing is the clock, located on the radio which most times is not readable. They should either locate it in the instrument cluster or make it bright so I don't need glasses to see the time. It would be nice to make a time button on the Navigation screen.