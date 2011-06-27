Used 2012 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews

After 3 Months...We're still in love! Frank , 02/22/2017 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my 2012 XC70 T6 with 23,000 miles on it. I got it just in time, as Portland winter came and we were blanketed in snow and ice 4 times over 2 months. I put studded tires on the car and it has been a tank! Not one single slip or skid...even starting on a steep incline. The acceleration is amazing. This car flat out moves, which is pretty impressive considering it is not a light vehicle. The seats are amazingly comfortable! You can actually feel the seat cushion bounce a little as you go over bumps rather than your body absorbing the shock. We had reservations of purchasing a used Volvo over a new Subaru, but after driving both...the decision was easy. Hoping this girl keeps truckin' for many more years! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my new car aptje14 , 04/05/2013 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My family loves this Wagon. Perfect daily driver for people with kids and pets. Comfortable on long trips. Safety features are very important to my family and this car doesn't disappoint. This Volvo Wagon is effortless to drive and I look forward to any excuse for a road trip. Update: We have owned this car for 4 years now and still love it. My sixteen year old has chosen this car to drive over our other car, a BMW 335i. We feel that she is very safe in the Volvo but sure do miss driving it ourselves. We would have two if we could afford it. The new models get much better gas mileage which now makes this the perfect vehicle, in our opinion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Indestructible machine! Rod , 02/21/2020 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful While most continue to buy (I don't know why) their SUV, I will continue to buy Volvo wagons. AWD, more room than most SUVs, better gas mileage, tow 3,400 pounds AND the most comfortable seats in the industry and of course the safety. Awesome machines, very easy to work on and maintain. I have owned my 2012 XC70 for 5 1/2 years and my 1998 V70 for 18 years. Expensive new, very inexpensive used. Buy one, maintain it, it will not die. Indestructible! Report Abuse

Test Drove the 2012 XC70 t6 solarwinds , 04/06/2014 2 of 4 people found this review helpful XC70 t6 is a great looking solid vehicle... I test drove a 2012 t6 with 70K miles for about 40 minutes in city and highway... The MPG are not great but the power is smooth and it is a 4100 pound solid vehicle that you will hopefully be safe in. The seats and interior and features are fantastic better than a BMW, Audi, or MB. At this point it is either a MB wagon, XC70 t6, Subaru Out Back... I wont get a BMW wagon because of the RFT. I just don't see a utility vehicle or people mover not having a spare tire... The MB no off road... So its going to be an t6 or an Out Back. I would recommend a XC70 t6 it a very solid machine... Report Abuse