Used 2006 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
GREAT RIDE...DEPENDABLE
2020 July Still in love with my S60. Like my 940 (Bought NEW, 330,000 miles/20 yrs of service) my S60 has been ultra dependable, reasonable cost of ownership (so far consumables only) in the 5 yrs I've owned it. 103,000 miles on "vinny", but so far, so good. Turning radius sucks, but solid car, decent mileage, and those "lounge chair on wheels" seats.
10/10 Would buy again
This review is coming from a previous BMW 7 series owner. This car in short is reliable, safe, extremely comfortable, great on gas and more! I purchased this car at 163,000 miles. Right after i purchased the vehicle, i drove 12 hours straight, and i instantly noticed how comfortable the car is. The seats are great for long drives. It also is great on gas. Got 30 MPG on the highway doing about 80 most of the time, and about 24-26 MPG city. The stereo is amazing, i ussualy listen at hugh volumes and it handles it well. As far as overall reliability, it has been great! Only a few minor fixes. This car does have a few minor annoyances, like the wood steering wheel has started to crack at the top (just surface cracks), and there are a few rattles from the dash when small bumps are hit. Overall this car is amazing. It drives great, super easy steering, easy breaks, and it accelerates exceptionally. I would reccomend this car to anyone.
The best of both worlds
I bought my S60R used with 63,000 miles and drove it 2,700 miles the first five days (a lot of travel). The car was comfortable, and I never felt tired after a long drive. The Comfort suspension setting does imitate a luxury ride, but make no mistake: this is a sports car attempting to give you a little more comfort if needed. The Volvo S60 R was made for the Sport suspension setting. This car is reliable, handles excellent, provides ample low to mid-range torque, and inspires confidence in the driver. For me: City 22mpg, Highway 28mpg. If you want to drive this car with a heavy foot, expect less. This car is the perfect balance between the daily driver and weekend warrior.
For a Type R Personality
In a matter of a second my fuel sipping, turbo spooling Saab, as well as my ego, plowed into a short bus. (Literally) A week later Saab went bust. After much deliberation, I picked up a 2006 S60R with a 100,000 warranty for $16k. This car is FAST and makes the noise of 1/2 a Lamborghini Gallardo. The adjustable suspension and stereo are amazing. This car does take some getting used to, however. I cannot start the engine without feeling as though it guzzled an 1/8th of a tank. The turning circle makes you think of Kirstie Alley trying to do gymnastics, when in a parking lot. Once you unleash it on the road however, all of that disappears as fast the cars in your rear view mirror.
top notch ride
I bought my 2006 s60 2.5t new. I now have 134,300 on it and it still drives and looks new. Volvo interiors hold up incredibly well, the seats stay comfortable and all components stay in place. True quality. The cars is great to drive, has smooth power great handling and comfort. Anyone looking at a used 2006 will be surprised and satisfied especially with the price you can pick one up for. Just over 140,000 now, new tires, shocks and brakes. Feels just like new. Go to a Volvo dealer and just do some comparison shopping against any BMW, AUDI etc. Volvo will hold its own. I drive a t6 s80 now. Will give a review asap.
