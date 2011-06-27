Driving the amazing VW Touareg TDI is like no other driving experience I've ever had. Prior to the Touareg, I drove Audi A6 bi-turbo and A4 for nearly 11 years. Eventually, I decided that I wanted something that would allow me to enjoy the sporty ride of the Audi's, but give me capable off-roadability. Well, I found this in spades with the VW Touareg. (Confession: I was so absorbed in the Audi universe, the Touareg was completely off my radar.) When I decided to acquire an off-road capable SUV, I looked at all the usual suspects, but after driving Audi sport sedans for so long, nothing in the SUV market really grabbed me. I did test drive the gorgeous Audi Q5, but found it too cramped inside. I test drove the Q7 and although it was plenty spacious and a beautiful vehicle, it was just much more vehicle than I needed and didn't smack of the off-road prowess I was seeking. At one point in my search for my next ride, I saw an Ad for a VW Touareg TDI turbo diesel. Hmmmmm . . . I thought to myself - wondering what this is about? So off to the VW dealer for a test drive. My first impression was extremely positive as I checked out the exterior lines and the interior accoutrements. So, pulling out of the dealer's lot and onto the highway, I'm pushed back into my very comfy seat as the turbo diesel with it 407 lb. feet of torque accelerates like my Audi A6 and instantly, I can sense a creation of huge smile sneaking-up on my face combined with thoughts of 'WTF', this thing is amazing! The ride was incredibly quiet, smooth and planted. The torky TDI provides instant power delivery to the wheels with absolutely no hesitation or lag. The test drive route the sales person guided me through consisted of stop-and-go traffic, open highway and a section of twisty county road. All I could think about is how slot-car like planted, precise and fun to drive the Touareg was. Serious Wow factor to be found here (Akin to a huge Audi A6). Later that day, I went on YouTube and reviewed the numerous videos of the Touareg performing off-road and I was sold! I now have 62,000 miles on my Touareg TDI Lux trim and I plan on driving it until the wheels fall off. It's just that good! As for problems, I've replace 2 light bulbs and had a problem that had nothing to do with the vehicle, but everything to do with the outdated urea the dealer sold me. But problem was fixed and that has been the extent of the issues.

