2008 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG ONLY 114K MILES LEATHER INTERIOR POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.6 LITER V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control. Engine: 6-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBE77L78D003707 Stock: Z003707 Certified Pre-Owned: No
Orleans Toyota a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Orleans / Massachusetts
Odometer is 17161 miles below market average! FREE HOME DELIVERY! Test drive this Volkswagen Touareg 2 at home!, Great Value!, Clean CARFAX!, All Wheel Drive, 6 Cyl!, Anthracite w/Cricket Leather Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 4.56 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS(R), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink (R), Heatable Front Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, V-Tex Seat Trim, Anthracite w/Cricket Leather Seat Trim.At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control. Engine: 6-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBE77L49D017551 Stock: OT1901A Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 07-29-2020