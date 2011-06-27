Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 for Sale

  • $7,992

    2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI

    114,263 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia

    2008 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG ONLY 114K MILES LEATHER INTERIOR POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.6 LITER V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBE77L78D003707
    Stock: Z003707
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,918

    2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI

    102,753 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Orleans Toyota a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Orleans / Massachusetts

    Odometer is 17161 miles below market average! FREE HOME DELIVERY! Test drive this Volkswagen Touareg 2 at home!, Great Value!, Clean CARFAX!, All Wheel Drive, 6 Cyl!, Anthracite w/Cricket Leather Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 4.56 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS(R), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink (R), Heatable Front Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, V-Tex Seat Trim, Anthracite w/Cricket Leather Seat Trim.At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBE77L49D017551
    Stock: OT1901A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,981

    2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI

    148,759 miles
    Delivery available*

    H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBE77L99D021336
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

3 listings
