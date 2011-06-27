  1. Home
Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Mat Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rackyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Trailer Hitch Extrasyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4696 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1239 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume135.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Moonlight Blue
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Sand Gold Metallic
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Black Oak Brown Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Anthracite, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
