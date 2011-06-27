2005 Volkswagen Touareg Review
Pros & Cons
- Upscale interior, polished road manners, true off-road capability, solid construction, lengthy standard equipment list.
- Lousy fuel economy, not a lot of room in the backseat, no in-dash CD changer.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,435 - $2,456
Used Touareg for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An enticing blend of the pavement-dwelling crossover and the rugged off-roader swathed in Volkswagen style.
2005 Highlights
The Touareg's standard V6 engine goes from 220 hp to 240 hp. The optional navigation system will change from CD-based to DVD-based later in the model year. The formerly standard tire-pressure monitoring system is now optional, and satellite radio is available across the board. A self-dimming rearview mirror debuts this year, along with newly styled 18-inch alloy wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen Touareg.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jp,11/04/2015
V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2012 was a good car (my son's car with 120,000) he still drives it. My 2005 with 72,000 miles IS great.That's from personal experience. Comfortable ,solid, feeling safe in it.Comfortable seats and plenty of room. Lock the differential and you can go anywhere.
SEAN9,10/31/2008
I am a mechanic for a used German car dealer and I bought this trade in for fun, its a late build 2005. BTW 2004 is a lemon, mid to late build 2005+ is a good car. Positives: Interior, exterior, solid vehicle. Negatives: Terrible gas mileage, 6 speed transmission shifts constantly and hard, radio is horrific, small interior, too many electronic gizmos. 4.2L Audi engine is excellent. Its a tough German car not a smooth Japanese car. If you don't believe me go to web VW boards and check the car out, the transmission is the worst aspect of this vehicle but you can reprogram it with some success. Overall nice and somewhat better than some of the Mercedes I work on.
Sandeep,12/11/2007
THis is our 2nd touareg. The 1st one was a buyback because of electrical problems that were never ending. However, we still loved the car and agreed to take a replacement Touareg. The 05 Touareg has met all our expectations is probaly the nicest SUV we saw while we were looking to make our purchase. We compared it to the BMX X5 and X3, Lexus, etc. However kept coming back to it. Even after our initial lemon Touareg, this is still our favourite vehicle and am glad we stuck with it. The 05' has been problem free since we have had it.
Mrs. Stacey Branger,09/15/2015
V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is a terrific SUV. Yes, its a gas hog, but the power, control, and creature comforts out weigh that particular negative. I bought this to haul my elderly handicap parents, and their scooters around town. We all love the smooth ride, AC, and Its turning capability. Its easy to climb in and out of, and we find that even though we do not plan on having more than three adults at a time, we are all happy with the space provided inside. Check timing belt, and tires. Expensive to replace.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg features & specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Related Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI