Consumer Rating
(198)
2005 Volkswagen Touareg Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior, polished road manners, true off-road capability, solid construction, lengthy standard equipment list.
  • Lousy fuel economy, not a lot of room in the backseat, no in-dash CD changer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enticing blend of the pavement-dwelling crossover and the rugged off-roader swathed in Volkswagen style.

2005 Highlights

The Touareg's standard V6 engine goes from 220 hp to 240 hp. The optional navigation system will change from CD-based to DVD-based later in the model year. The formerly standard tire-pressure monitoring system is now optional, and satellite radio is available across the board. A self-dimming rearview mirror debuts this year, along with newly styled 18-inch alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen Touareg.

5(57%)
4(26%)
3(14%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
198 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You have one? I'll buy it.
jp,11/04/2015
V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2012 was a good car (my son's car with 120,000) he still drives it. My 2005 with 72,000 miles IS great.That's from personal experience. Comfortable ,solid, feeling safe in it.Comfortable seats and plenty of room. Lock the differential and you can go anywhere.
Not great but ok.
SEAN9,10/31/2008
I am a mechanic for a used German car dealer and I bought this trade in for fun, its a late build 2005. BTW 2004 is a lemon, mid to late build 2005+ is a good car. Positives: Interior, exterior, solid vehicle. Negatives: Terrible gas mileage, 6 speed transmission shifts constantly and hard, radio is horrific, small interior, too many electronic gizmos. 4.2L Audi engine is excellent. Its a tough German car not a smooth Japanese car. If you don't believe me go to web VW boards and check the car out, the transmission is the worst aspect of this vehicle but you can reprogram it with some success. Overall nice and somewhat better than some of the Mercedes I work on.
Great Vehichle
Sandeep,12/11/2007
THis is our 2nd touareg. The 1st one was a buyback because of electrical problems that were never ending. However, we still loved the car and agreed to take a replacement Touareg. The 05 Touareg has met all our expectations is probaly the nicest SUV we saw while we were looking to make our purchase. We compared it to the BMX X5 and X3, Lexus, etc. However kept coming back to it. Even after our initial lemon Touareg, this is still our favourite vehicle and am glad we stuck with it. The 05' has been problem free since we have had it.
What a great ride!
Mrs. Stacey Branger,09/15/2015
V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is a terrific SUV. Yes, its a gas hog, but the power, control, and creature comforts out weigh that particular negative. I bought this to haul my elderly handicap parents, and their scooters around town. We all love the smooth ride, AC, and Its turning capability. Its easy to climb in and out of, and we find that even though we do not plan on having more than three adults at a time, we are all happy with the space provided inside. Check timing belt, and tires. Expensive to replace.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 Volkswagen Touareg

Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg Overview

The Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg is offered in the following submodels: Touareg SUV. Available styles include V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

