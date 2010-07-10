Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Volkswagen Touareg V8 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Touareg V8

    143,569 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 in Gray
    used

    2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8

    109,451 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,676

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V6 in Silver
    used

    2005 Volkswagen Touareg V6

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 in Silver
    used

    2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8

    199,562 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI

    139,459 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI

    135,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,900

    $1,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI

    97,166 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,977

    $866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI

    87,462 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,875

    $230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI

    67,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,495

    $547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI

    88,077 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,699

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI

    155,210 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI

    80,912 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI

    79,296 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 in Black
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8

    75,396 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI

    110,610 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,985

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8

    190,384 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8

    98,214 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI in Gray
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI

    120,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    Details

EdR,10/07/2010
Unlike others here, my experience has been very positive over 60,000 miles. This is a late 2007 with the FSI engine. Mileage is 16 to 18 on highway at higher than posted speeds. Issues - generally minor -- have been quickly resolved at various service locations. Reliability has been excellent -- no issues noted. Handles superbly on the road (equipped with 19" wheels and premium tires/air suspension). Heavy solid vehicle which does lead to limited tire life on secondary roads -- generally 16,000 to 18,000 miles. Brakes are excellent but require more frequency replacement than typical. Quiet and luxury feel.
