Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah

2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, Local One Owner Trade, Very clean,must see, Touareg V8, 4D Sport Utility, 4.2L V8 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Gray, Leather, 10 Speakers, 4.56 Axle Ratio, 4-Corner Adjustable Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Climatronic Air Conditioning, ABS brakes, Adjustable & Removable Silver Roof Rack, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convenience Package, Cricket Leather Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Parking Assistance, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Package #3, Equipment Package #4, Equipment Package #5, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink (R), Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heatable Front Bucket Seats, Heatable Rear Seats w/Ski Bag, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory Feature, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Telescoping Steering Column, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Differential Lock, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Winter Package, Wood Interior Upgrade (Myrtle or Vavona). Odometer is 27251 miles below market average!CALL THE INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT AT SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA FOR A TEST DRIVE OR MORE INFO 1-801-571-4299. EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE WITH SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA'S PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED VEHICLES. ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLE’S GO THROUGH A STRICT 95 POINT INSPECTION, AND HAVE A 7 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY. THAT IS PEACE OF MIND FOR YOU. WE OFFER AN EXTENDED WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAMS ON ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA CAN HELP YOU SHIP YOUR NEW VEHICLE ANY WHERE IN THE U.S.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGMM77L35D075365

Stock: P111518A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020