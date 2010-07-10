Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

Most powerful truck on the road in 2004! look up Touareg pulls 747 on Youtube to see! This Touareg is super rare too. Very few V10 Turbo Diesels available for sale anywhere in the US. This Touareg has it all too. Power sliding sunroof, touch screen DVD navigation system, heated leather 4-wheel drive, power 8-way adjustable seats with memory, cruise, height adjustable suspension that works perfect, newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGHH77L04D045129

Stock: 045129

Certified Pre-Owned: No

