Consumer Rating
(36)
2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Polished road manners, high-quality interior, genuine off-road capability, available diesel engine, lengthy standard equipment list.
  • Pricey, hefty curb weight hampers fuel economy in V6 and V8 models, smaller backseat than competitors, no available third-row seat, antiquated and unintuitive navigation interface.
List Price
$7,992
Used Touareg 2 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Last year's engine upgrades made the Touareg better than ever, and this year's refresh improves it further. However, its many drawbacks make it tough to recommend the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 over more family-friendly crossovers that offer more features for the money.

Vehicle overview

Slapping a "2" on the end of a title is typically the signifier of a full-fledged sequel, but the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is more like a re-edited director's cut DVD. Despite the name, VW's first SUV is by and large the same solid vehicle that was sold last year, sporting revised styling and some additional features like standard parking assist and a power liftgate. That's basically the equivalent to new DVD packaging and a couple of director's commentaries.

Although the Touareg 2 is certainly not an all-new model, the good news is that Touareg "1" was still a pretty solid sport-utility vehicle. Volkswagen took an old-school approach to SUV design when it introduced the Touareg in 2004, making sure that its first sport-utility would be as capable of tackling the Dakar Rally as it would be tackling a family trip to Rally's. Like most newer SUVs, it is a car-based crossover (which shares its platform with Porsche's Cayenne) that handles well on-road and features a comfortable, composed ride. The Touareg is set apart, though, by its elevated ground clearance, serious four-wheel-drive system and adjustable air suspension that make it equal to strong off-roaders like the Land Rover LR3. If traveling off the beaten path is a frequent venture, test-driving the Touareg is a must.

Most Americans keep their SUVs on the beaten path, however, utilizing them to haul around children and stuff. For those utilitarian duties, the Touareg 2 suffers against other luxury crossovers. Its second-row seat is on the small side and there is no third-row option. Its cargo area is also smaller than those of some compact crossovers. Meanwhile, all of that off-road hardware contributes to a hefty curb weight, which translates into below-average fuel economy and the tendency to feel cumbersome. The Touareg 2 happens to be one of just four SUVs sold in the United States with an available diesel-fueled engine, though the MSRP of the Touareg 2 V10 TDI model is uncomfortably high.

In general, pricing for the Touareg 2 is certainly a concern. This model was one of the vehicles VW originally intended to help push the brand's image into the luxury realm -- a mission that has met with less-than-successful results. This is subsequently a true luxury SUV with a very nice interior, highlighted by quality materials and an attractive design. Yet when comparably equipped, the Touareg 2 is pricier than other luxury crossovers like the Lexus RX 350, Infiniti FX35 and Acura MDX. It matches up price-wise against the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, but we're not sure if Volkswagen has the prestige to play in that league. And judging by Touareg 1's mediocre sales, neither are American SUV buyers.

Still, the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 remains an attractive, well-built and luxurious crossover SUV that can tackle just about any terrain its driver wants to embark upon. In The Bourne Ultimatum, that terrain is the streets of New York City, where a Touareg 2 is used to chase down Matt Damon. That movie was of course a sequel, and definitely more of one than this slightly revamped VW SUV. It could've been worse, though; it could've been called the Touareg Reloaded.

2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 models

The 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is a midsize, five-passenger SUV available in three trim levels that correspond with its engine: VR6, V8 and V10 TDI. The VR6 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a sunroof, rear parking assist, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, 12-way driver and eight-way passenger power front seats with heat, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player and satellite radio. The Touareg 2 V8 trim level adds 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlights, real wood trim, leather upholstery, a 12-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions. Most of its upgrades are available on the VR6 as options. The V10 TDI uniquely adds front passenger memory functions, power height-adjustable front seatbelts and a heated steering wheel.

Available on all trim levels is the Lux Plus Package that includes keyless ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats and a premium audio system. The Technologie Package adds a rearview camera, a navigation system and an 11-speaker sound system with single DVD/CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a trunk-mounted six-CD changer.

2008 Highlights

Despite what its sequel-like name suggests, the 2008 Touareg 2 is a midlife refresh of Volkswagen's SUV. Restyled front and rear fascias, additional features and new option packages highlight the changes.

Performance & mpg

Each Touareg 2 trim level comes with a different engine, but all have a six-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive and a low-range gear. The VR6 name refers to the narrow-angle 3.6-liter V6 that makes 280 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy for this engine is below average at 16 mpg city/20 mpg highway. The V8 is a 4.2-liter unit that produces 350 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 12/17 mpg. The V10 TDI is a 5.0-liter turbodiesel engine that makes 310 hp and a colossal 553 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 15/20 mpg, but this engine is not available in California-emissions states. Properly equipped, the Touareg 2 can tow 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Every 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 comes with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, hill descent and incline roll-back control. Passive safety features include side airbags for front occupants and full-length side-curtain airbags. In crash tests, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Touareg a rating of five out of five stars for frontal and side impact protection.

Driving

Even if you never leave the pavement, the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 should satisfy. The new V6 and V8 engines provide plenty of oomph, which is certainly needed to overcome the vehicle's robust curb weight. The V10 TDI might have been the range-topping choice back in 2004, but its massive torque is tempered by an approximate 3-ton curb weight -- nearly 1,000 pounds more than a base VR6 model -- along with a hefty price premium and less-than-stellar mileage. For all-around performance, the V8 would be our choice, but for shoppers on a budget, the more fuel-efficient V6 should be adequate. On the road, the Touareg's ride quality is smooth and stable. The SUV is also surprisingly agile around corners when equipped with the air suspension. Taken off-road, the Touareg amazes, negotiating steep passes and deep ruts normally reserved for rough-and-tumble Land Rovers.

Interior

For 2008, new front seats feature revised side bolsters and there's a new optional multifunction display that offers more detailed and visually interesting information. Other than that, the Touareg 2 isn't much different inside from Touareg 1. The same upscale, high-quality cabin remains. Most surfaces are soft-touch, and hard surfaces (lower dash, console, doors) feel smooth and substantial. Build quality is excellent, too, while standard and optional equipment make for a genuine luxury vehicle. Where the Touareg falters, though, is regarding space -- both for passengers and cargo. While many other midsize SUVs offer a third-row seat, the VW makes do with only a single rear row, which is fairly cramped. Cargo capacity is 31 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 71 cubes when they're folded -- that's less than a Honda CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2.

5(47%)
4(33%)
3(14%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Maintenance is rough... but Lovely Look and Ride
Heather,07/28/2015
VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my Touareg used with just 50K miles. I was so impressed by the style, handling and features. I am short, 5' and I can see out of this SUV perfectly. I can get in and out and the seat adjusts wonderfully. It has nice appointments like a sun roof, leather seats, and rear heat and air. All of these bells and whistles; however, are costly to maintain and fix. Let's start with the smaller issues. The headlights frequently go out. They are $25 each and a major pain to install. As soon as I bought the car, it had to have a complete break job. $750. Some more major issues have included the radiator caps breaking and causing leaks and the transmission fluid lines breaking. The most major repair was the Drivetrain which went out at 65K. Had I not had the extended warranty it would have cost between $2,500-$3,000 to fix. Overall I love Volkswagens, and I love this car. My suggestion would be to buy with a warranty. Be aware that the maintenance costs are in line with any premium brand - Audi, Mercedes, BMW.
No Coincidence!!
TFH,07/10/2015
VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My 2008 Touareg 2 was in excellent condition, well maintained and well within a reasonable amount of miles. Minimum wear and tear. On July 3,2015 at just over 100k the drive shaft broke down!! ! 100k miles I said! Two days prior, I had performed an oil change and service at a local VW dealership located in Charleston SC. At 600 miles over 100k, the car crapped on me. I bought the vehicle used with under 40k miles and in certified pre owned condition(2012). Since then, I have had nothing but headaches and nightmares with what should be considered minor routine maintenance at the VW dealerships. Horn, Side view mirror, wipers, tire pressure sensors, airbag sensors, brakes, tires, headlight bulbs. You will not find a reliable VW dealership capable of servicing these basic needs. And if you do, prepare to spend and arm and a leg and tremendous amounts of time waiting! I have filed several claims with VW America who by the way in my opinion does a poor job standing behind their product. By the time I was finished cursing and screaming at anyone who came across my path, I was told the repairs would cost $1500.00 to repair. Remember now, the drivetrain warranty expired at 100k miles! A really hard and expensive reality to face. What to do? What places the mind goes when coincidence's like these occur unexpectedly. On top of no sense of urgency from the people who manufacture the product. Looking back on my experiences, I would advise anyone considering this vehicle to purchase as close to new as possible, if not, purchase the extended warranty. Other than that, find a German car specialist who has experience with these type of vehicles. I regret getting rid of my Touareg in many ways however, the quality of the vehicle is undermined by both the dealerships inability to service and the manufacturer!
Beware the total cost of ownership!
jtmke,01/16/2011
I have driven my Toureg for 39 months and 39K miles. The only reliability issue I have had has been the tailgate lift. After 36 months, the dealership finally showed me how to reset it myself. I was very disappointed by the $1k brake job and $600 tire replacement at 25K miles. This made my "affordable" lease payment not so affordable. I wasn't really expecting to put any maintenance costs into it for the first three years. I have loved driving this car. The base T2 is very nicely loaded, but I am happy to turn it in before anything else wears out. I will be switching to something with lower maintenance costs.
Made a bad choice
Dave H,09/09/2015
VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Purchased the vehicle with 80,000 miles on the odometer. Drove off the lot and the next morning discovered a problem. After the car sits for an hour or more when you starting and put it into into gear the car rough idles and jerks. I took the car back to the local VW dealer where I bought it. The first repair attempt took 3 weeks because the dealer had now idea what the cause of the problem was. They called the VW corporate tech support who told them to replace some part. Did not solve the problem, but I got to pay $650 for the attempted repair. The car is back in the shop (1 week now). They still have no idea.
See all 36 reviews of the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
310 hp @ 3750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2

Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Overview

The Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is offered in the following submodels: Touareg 2 SUV, Touareg 2 Diesel. Available styles include V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), V10 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI is priced between $7,992 and$7,992 with odometer readings between 114263 and114263 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Touareg 2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,992 and mileage as low as 114263 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2.

Can't find a used 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,211.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,111.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,533.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

