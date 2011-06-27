2006 Volkswagen Touareg Review
Pros & Cons
- Upscale interior, polished road manners, true off-road capability, solid construction, lengthy standard equipment list.
- Lousy fuel economy, smaller backseat than competitors, no in-dash CD changer.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Volkswagen Touareg is an enticing blend of the pavement-dwelling crossover and the rugged off-roader swathed in VW style.
Vehicle overview
It's pronounced "Tour-regg" -- emphasis on the first syllable. The word translates literally to "free folk," and refers to a nomadic tribe whose travels regularly take them across the Sahara Desert. Such harsh terrain demands a strong physical and emotional constitution, and knowing that, it shouldn't surprise you that an automotive manufacturer has adopted the name of this people for a sport-utility vehicle.
While obviously unable to replicate the sentient human qualities of the real Touareg, the SUV namesake does indeed possess a strong physiology. Not strong in the old-fashioned, live-axles-at-either-end, give-me-your-worst sense, but strong as in carefully engineered using today's technology to take on such conditions as rush-hour traffic in the city, steep off-road trails in the mountains and everything in between in an unflappable manner. VW chose to straddle the divide between crossover SUVs and traditional SUVs. The Volkswagen Touareg has a unibody structure, four-wheel independent suspension and agile handling on pavement, like most crossovers. But leave the paved world and it can be shifted into its low-range gearing (4WD Low) and evade the assaults of rocks with up to 11.8 inches of ground clearance when equipped with an optional air suspension. It can also ford water up to 22.8 inches deep.
With a full menu of safety features (stability control and head curtain airbags included), the five-passenger Touareg is one of the safest SUVs on the road. While its smallish backseat and cargo bay may not make it the best choice for families, we expect that plenty of people will be delighted by the style and versatility of VW's SUV.
2006 Volkswagen Touareg models
The four-door, midsize 2006 VW Touareg SUV comes in two models -- V6 and V8.. The V6 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leatherette seats, a telescoping steering wheel, genuine wood and aluminum accents, a 10-speaker sound system with CD player, one-touch front windows and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The V8 adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded side mirrors, leather seating and power-adjustable front seats. Popular options on the Touareg (depending on the trim level) include HID headlights, 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, parking sensors, a locking rear differential, four-zone climate control, premium leather upholstery and a navigation system.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Two engines are available on the VW Touareg. The V6 displaces 3.2 liters and makes 240 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. The 4.2-liter V8 puts out 310 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque. A four-wheel-drive system is standard on all Touaregs, and includes low-range gearing for serious off-roading. Optional is an air suspension that increases the Touareg's ground clearance from 8.3 inches to 11.9; a rear locking differential is also available. Regardless of the engine, the Touareg, properly equipped, is rated to tow 7,700 pounds.
Safety
Every model comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, stability control, hill descent and incline rollback control. Passive safety features include side airbags for front occupants, full-length head curtain airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners in all outboard positions. Crash-testing by the NHTSA returned a four-star rating (out of five) for frontal impacts (both driver and passenger) and five stars for side impacts (front and rear).
Driving
Even if you never leave the pavement, the Volkswagen Touareg should satisfy. The V6 is mediocre in terms of acceleration; those used to the low-end grunt of more traditional SUVs will likely want the V8 model. The Touareg's ride quality is smooth and stable, and although heavy, the VW feels agile around corners, particularly when equipped with the air suspension. Taken off-road, the Touareg amazes as it tackles steep passes and deep ruts normally reserved for rough-and-tumble Jeeps.
Interior
Inside, each Touareg has an upscale two-tone ensemble accented by real wood and aluminum. Most surfaces are soft-touch, and what hard surfaces there are (lower dash, console and doors) feel smooth and substantial to the touch. The backseat isn't overly roomy, and we encourage families to try before they buy. Cargo capacity is average -- 31 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 71 cubes when they're folded.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Volkswagen Touareg.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
