Vehicle overview

Carving out a niche is often seen as a good thing. But the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 occupies a niche that's more problematic than anything else. This is a premium SUV with true off-road chops, but it's too pricey for desert-dwelling nomads and not quite chic enough for the hedge-fund set.

When the Touareg "1" was introduced back in 2004, VW was new to the SUV game and wanted to make sure that its debut offering could hold its own against the likes of Land Rover. It was engineered on a crossover, car-based platform (like its costlier corporate sibling, the Porsche Cayenne), thereby making it an un-trucklike luxury SUV with a composed, comfortable ride. However, the combination of elevated ground clearance, a serious four-wheel-drive system and adjustable air suspension provided abundant "trail" cred for those buyers who might fantasize about fording streams and conquering rutted, rocky terrain.

But the original Touareg was never very popular, and last year's update to "Touareg 2" was more of a refresh than an actual redesign. Buyers of midsize or large crossover SUVs are going to be more concerned with getting the triplets to ballet class than getting to the trailhead, and for these, um volks, the lack of third-row seating is a big drawback.

Those on the fence will look at the smallish second-row seating and cargo areas as well as the considerable curb weight (all that off-road capability adds bulk) and below-average fuel economy, and favor the superior packages offered by the competition. For 2009, however, the Touareg 2 gains an attractive new V6 turbodiesel option that slots between the standard gasoline V6 and the top-of-the-line V8 in terms of price. Replacing the enormous -- and enormously expensive -- V10 diesel, the V6 TDI offers a superior 407 pound-feet of torque while providing laudable fuel economy of 17 mpg city and 25 highway.

Even buyers who can look past the drawbacks of the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 are probably going to have issues with the price, which continues to exceed comparably equipped luxury SUVs such as the Acura MDX, Infiniti FX35 and Lexus RX 350. The 2009 Touareg 2 approaches the lofty Teutonic realm of the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, and although it has the upscale interior appointments and overall design attitude to play in that league, ongoing lackluster sales indicate that consumers just aren't biting.

Last year's Touareg 2 wasn't a true update to the first-generation Touareg, and the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 -- apart from the new diesel V6, a snazzier hard-drive-based entertainment and nav system -- represents a holding pattern that will continue until VW can figure out what to do with its oddball, unloved offering.