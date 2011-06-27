  1. Home
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Polished road manners, swank interior, genuine off-road capability, lengthy standard equipment list, torquey and fuel-efficient turbodiesel V6.
  • Subpar fuel economy, heavy curb weight, no available third-row seating, disappointing cargo capacity, pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 can handle off-road challenges while providing ample on-road comfort and a fairly luxurious interior. However, this expensive crossover SUV lacks the family-friendly features of its competition, so it's tough to recommend to a wide audience.

Vehicle overview

Carving out a niche is often seen as a good thing. But the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 occupies a niche that's more problematic than anything else. This is a premium SUV with true off-road chops, but it's too pricey for desert-dwelling nomads and not quite chic enough for the hedge-fund set.

When the Touareg "1" was introduced back in 2004, VW was new to the SUV game and wanted to make sure that its debut offering could hold its own against the likes of Land Rover. It was engineered on a crossover, car-based platform (like its costlier corporate sibling, the Porsche Cayenne), thereby making it an un-trucklike luxury SUV with a composed, comfortable ride. However, the combination of elevated ground clearance, a serious four-wheel-drive system and adjustable air suspension provided abundant "trail" cred for those buyers who might fantasize about fording streams and conquering rutted, rocky terrain.

But the original Touareg was never very popular, and last year's update to "Touareg 2" was more of a refresh than an actual redesign. Buyers of midsize or large crossover SUVs are going to be more concerned with getting the triplets to ballet class than getting to the trailhead, and for these, umvolks, the lack of third-row seating is a big drawback.

Those on the fence will look at the smallish second-row seating and cargo areas as well as the considerable curb weight (all that off-road capability adds bulk) and below-average fuel economy, and favor the superior packages offered by the competition. For 2009, however, the Touareg 2 gains an attractive new V6 turbodiesel option that slots between the standard gasoline V6 and the top-of-the-line V8 in terms of price. Replacing the enormous -- and enormously expensive -- V10 diesel, the V6 TDI offers a superior 407 pound-feet of torque while providing laudable fuel economy of 17 mpg city and 25 highway.

Even buyers who can look past the drawbacks of the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 are probably going to have issues with the price, which continues to exceed comparably equipped luxury SUVs such as the Acura MDX, Infiniti FX35 and Lexus RX 350. The 2009 Touareg 2 approaches the lofty Teutonic realm of the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, and although it has the upscale interior appointments and overall design attitude to play in that league, ongoing lackluster sales indicate that consumers just aren't biting.

Last year's Touareg 2 wasn't a true update to the first-generation Touareg, and the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 -- apart from the new diesel V6, a snazzier hard-drive-based entertainment and nav system -- represents a holding pattern that will continue until VW can figure out what to do with its oddball, unloved offering.

2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 models

The 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is a midsize five-passenger SUV available in three trim levels that correspond to engine options: VR6, V6 TDI and V8. The VR6 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a sunroof, rear parking assist, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, 12-way driver and eight-way passenger power front seats with heat, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player and satellite radio. The V6 TDI shares the VR6's equipment roster and adds a turbodiesel V6 under the hood. The Touareg 2 V8 trim level boasts a gasoline-fueled V8, 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, real wood trim, leather upholstery, a 12-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions. Most of its upgrades are available on the VR6 and V6 TDI as options.

Available on all trim levels is the Lux Plus Package, which includes keyless ignition/entry and a premium 10-speaker audio system. The Technology package adds a rearview camera, a hard-drive-based navigation system and an upgraded 11-speaker audio system. A locking rear differential is also available.

2009 Highlights

A few things change for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2. VW has revised the navigation system (it's now hard-drive-based) and added adaptive cruise control and lane-change assist as options. Also, the distinctive V10 diesel-fueled engine has been replaced by a more reasonably priced 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

Performance & mpg

Whether you choose the VR6, V6 TDI or V8 Touareg 2, a six-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and a low-range gear are standard. The VR6 name refers to the narrow-angle 3.6-liter V6 that makes 280 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy, at 16 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined, is below average for a V6-powered crossover. The V6 TDI features a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 good for 221 hp and a whopping 407 lb-ft of torque at just 2,250 rpm. As is typical of diesels, fuel economy is impressive at 17 mpg city and 25 highway. The V8 is a 4.2-liter unit that produces 350 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 12/17/14 mpg with this engine. Properly equipped, the Touareg 2 can tow 7,700 pounds, more than many competitors.

Safety

Both 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 trim levels come with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, hill descent and incline roll-back control. Passive safety features include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A newly available Safety package for both trim levels provides adaptive cruise control and lane-change assist.

In crash tests, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Touareg a rating of five out of five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection.

Driving

Even if you never leave the pavement, the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 should satisfy. The VR6 and V8 engines, which were introduced for the 2008 model refresh, as well as the new V6 TDI, provide plenty of oomph. And you'll need that oomph if you hope to overcome the vehicle's considerable curb weight. For all-around performance and fuel economy, the midpriced V6 TDI would be our choice, but for shoppers on a budget, the marginally more fuel-efficient V6 should be satisfactory -- and those who go whole-hog with the V8 won't be disappointed. On the road, the Touareg's ride is smooth and stable. The SUV is also surprisingly agile around corners when equipped with the air suspension. Taken off-road, the Touareg amazes, negotiating steep passes and deep ruts normally reserved for rough-and-tumble Land Rovers.

Interior

The 2009 Touareg 2 boasts an upscale, elegant cabin. Most surfaces are soft-touch, and hard surfaces (lower dash, console, doors) feel smooth and substantial. Last year's outdated nav system has been replaced with a hard-drive-based unit. Build quality is excellent, too, while standard and optional equipment make for a genuine luxury vehicle. Unfortunately, the previously available heated rear seats and four-zone climate control have been dropped for 2009.

The 2009 Touareg 2 still skimps on space both for passengers and cargo, a serious negative. While many other midsize or large SUVs offer a third-row seat, the VW makes do without one, limiting passenger capacity to only five. And the second row is hardly commodious compared to those in many other models. Cargo capacity is 31 cubic feet with the rear seats up and a mere 71 cubic feet when they're folded. A humble Honda CR-V beats that.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2.

Most helpful consumer reviews

TDI V-6 2009
Riverman,02/11/2010
This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine.
The Perfect SUV for My Needs and Lifestyle
George,09/08/2018
V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.
the best SUV
Charlestongrl,12/11/2009
This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down.
Rock Solid Handling
KK,07/04/2009
The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Overview

The Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is offered in the following submodels: Touareg 2 SUV, Touareg 2 Diesel. Available styles include V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI is priced between $6,981 and$6,981 with odometer readings between 148759 and148759 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Touareg 2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,981 and mileage as low as 148759 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2.

Can't find a used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,156.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,874.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

