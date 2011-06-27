Vehicle overview

Volkswagen doesn't usually enter into the typical consumer's discussion of luxury brands. Aside from the short-lived Phaeton executive sedan, VW remains a staunchly working-class badge. Nevertheless, the 2013 Volkswagen Touareg challenges such perceptions with a combination of power, performance and interior comfort that rivals BMW and Lexus. Take any seat in the Touareg and you are bound to ask: "This is a Volkswagen?"

The Touareg crossover SUV offers buyers a trio of engine choices, including a capable V6, a burly and economical V6 diesel and a supercharged V6 hybrid that delivers V8 power with V6 fuel economy. And as befits a model that shares its basic platform with the Porsche Cayenne, the Touareg feels solid and confident on the road.

High-quality materials, rich wood and metallic accents, and contemporary electronics and entertainment interfaces fill out the Touareg cabin, and the sliding and reclining second-row seat is pretty useful. But there's no third-row seat as in some other similarly sized crossovers, while the Touareg's cargo capacity is middling at best.

If interior room is a priority for you, both the 2013 Acura MDX and new Infiniti JX probably would be better choices. Meanwhile, the 2013 BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class display more premium badges, also offer diesel engines and are slightly more sophisticated overall. On the hybrid front, the 2013 Lexus RX 450h is a notable bargain when you compare it to the Touareg Hybrid. Fortunately for anyone shopping this segment, there's not a loser in the bunch, and the Touareg holds its ground among an impressive group of rivals thanks to its strong performance, plentiful standard features and upscale design.