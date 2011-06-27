  1. Home
2004 Volkswagen Touareg Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior, polished road manners, amazingly adept off-road, solid construction, lengthy standard equipment list.
  • Poor fuel economy, not a lot of room in the backseat, no in-dash CD changer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A pleasant blend of the pavement-dwelling crossover and the rugged off-roader swathed in Volkswagen style.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen attacks the 2003 luxury market in earnest with a two-pronged strategy: the Phaeton sedan in the super-luxury segment and the Touareg sport/utility in the luxury SUV marketplace.

Co-developed with Porsche to save investment costs, the Volkswagen Touareg shares the Porsche Cayenne's basic platform and structure, but little else. The name stems from the African Sahara, where it means "knights of the desert," and is used to identify a people known for their traditions and ability to adapt to difficult conditions. It is sized to be a smidge longer and a skosh wider than a BMW X5.

While Volkswagen may change the name for the vehicle's launch in the United States, the hardware will remain the same as its European counterpart. A unibody crossover SUV, the Touareg sports permanent four-wheel-drive system comprised of a transfer case, multi-plate clutch and three locking differentials. Though the hardware sounds serious, the Touareg is designed to perform as well on the road as it does off, where the majority of owners are likely to drive. Still, up to 100 percent of the engine's power can be transferred to an individual axle if the need arises.

Two engines are likely to be available when the Touareg arrives stateside. Standard will be a 230-horsepower 3.2-liter V6, while the same 300-horse 4.2-liter V8 found in the Audi A6 and A8 will be available under the truck's aluminum hood.

Underpinning the new VW SUV will be a driver-selectable, fully pneumatic, double-wishbone suspension with continuous damping control and a feature that automatically lowers the truck closer to the ground as speeds increase. Volkswagen went to great lengths to keep noise, vibration and harshness from irritating occupants. For example, the front sub-frame uses special noise insulation to help keep the cabin serene.

Inside the Touareg there is room for five adults in a luxuriously outfitted atmosphere. Front passengers get multi-adjustable seats, while those in the rear benefit from a three-zone climate control system that lets them set their own temperature. The airbag system is comprehensive, including front, side and curtain airbags for maximum protection. Active head restraints further keep front seat occupants from getting hurt.

Other notable technologies that will appear on the Touareg include ABS with hydraulic brake assist (HBA), electronic stability programming (ESP), and engine braking control (EBC).

The Touareg is set to debut at the 2002 Paris Motor Show, and should arrive in U.S. showrooms in the middle of the 2003 calendar year.

2004 Highlights

The five-passenger Touareg is an all-new midsize SUV from Volkswagen. Designed to provide both excellent handling on pavement and a high level of off-road ability, the Touareg, despite its unibody design, is a real SUV, not a soft-roader. Alongside that, buyers can look forward to beautifully furnished cabins equipped with plenty of standard convenience and safety features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volkswagen Touareg.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been a great car for us
VW Fan,08/22/2010
The car has the amenities of a luxury car, handles like a sports car, has the power of a muscle car, all with great off road capabilities. 100K+ miles and has never left us stranded. The body style doesn't show its age and still turns heads on the road. We live in the country and it has survived the gravel roads as an everyday driver for my wife. Its great for travel (other than the mileage) and gives a sense of safety and security no matter the driving conditions.
Where are you guys shopping at?!
Diana,01/30/2016
V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this car used at 100,000 had it for over 2 years. I've had absolutely no issues. I've had my breaks changed and tires and it didn't break the bank. Word to the wise make friends with someone who is familiar with these cars. My mechanic changes my breaks for under $100 [i purchased the brakes] my tires are 20" run me $123 a piece cash! Shop around and you won't spend so much the dealer over charges EVERYONE KNOWS THAT!!'
What was I thinking!
J Walker,09/22/2009
Problems: $1800 to replace wires in electrical system (quoted$6000); $175 to replace power mirror knob; $875 for driveshaft; $700 to fix AC and rear latch release; $50 per coil wire, bought at least 8, not to mention plugs--currently been told airbag inflator needs replaced ($580) and catalytic converter ($1000). My father is a car dealer, so I bought this from the VW lease line at the auction w/39,000 miles. Had to replace the coil wires and plugs within 1 month. I've been able to save money on some parts and labor with one of my dad's mechanics. Only take to VW when I have to. Always some light on-tire; airbag; brake sensor (need to replace the sensors). Be prepared to spend $$$
Love the vehicle - hate the repair bills.
farwest,04/04/2012
Wife uses this as a daily driver to work - 20 mile round trip - almost all highway miles. But is horribly expensive to maintain. $700 for heater blower motor (in California - so hardly ever used). $2800 for timing belt at 60K miles. Just got quoted $3500 to replace the [non-permissible content removed] alternator (have to lower the friggin engine to do it). As much as I like the Taureg, I'd never recommend anyone buy one that is out of warranty.
See all 596 reviews of the 2004 Volkswagen Touareg
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
310 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg Overview

The Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg is offered in the following submodels: Touareg SUV, Touareg Diesel. Available styles include V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and V10 TDI AWD 4dr SUV (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

