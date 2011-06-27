  1. Home
2007 Volkswagen Touareg Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior, polished road manners, true off-road capability, diesel engine option, lengthy standard equipment list.
  • Smaller backseat than competitors, hefty curb weight results in disappointing fuel economy from V6 and V8, no third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

New engine upgrades make the 2007 Volkswagen Touareg the best yet. Unfortunately, obvious drawbacks prevent us from giving it a full recommendation except to those few who plan to take advantage of its off-road talents.

Vehicle overview

As most people know, Volkswagen translates into English as "people's car." For a long time, this meaning has perhaps been too salient for many VW dealers. Despite Americans happily opening their wallets for all things truck and SUV the past two decades, Volkswagen's lineup has been all about the car. It was only three years ago that VW finally brought its first modern SUV, the Touareg, to U.S. shores.

It's pronounced "Tour-regg" -- with emphasis on the first syllable. The word translates literally to "free folk," and refers to a nomadic tribe whose travels regularly take them across the Sahara Desert. Featuring architecture similar to that of the Porsche Cayenne, the midsize Touareg is unusual in that it possesses attributes of both traditional SUVs and their softer crossover SUV relatives. The Touareg's carlike unibody construction is similar to that of the latest crossover SUVs, but it still has the ground clearance and 4WD running gear equal to a traditional SUV.

The best of both worlds? In theory, yes, but in reality this approach hasn't brought the Touareg a whole lot of sales success. Consumers comment favorably about the vehicle's high-quality interior and upscale image but have been put off by its hefty curb weight, thirst for fuel and limited interior flexibility. In response to these complaints, Volkswagen has made a number of updates to the 2007 Touareg.

Most notably, there are all-new engines under the hood. Previously, the Touareg had a 3.2-liter, 240-horsepower V6 and a 4.2-liter, 310-hp V8. This year, Volkswagen has installed the same engines used for the new Audi Q7 SUV. Featuring the latest technologies, including direct fuel injection, the new 3.6-liter V6 makes 276 hp and the V8 produces 350 hp. Fuel economy, though still low for this segment, is largely unaffected by the power boosts.

This year VW is also bringing back the diesel-fueled, 5.0-liter V10 TDI. Well, "bring back" is perhaps too strong. "Introduce" is more suitable. Though promised for the vehicle's 2004 debut, few V10 TDI motors ever made it into U.S.-bound Touaregs due to emissions restrictions. Only now, with the new low-sulfur diesel fuel being introduced across the country, can the turbodiesel V10 meet requirements. Like most other 2007 diesel-fueled cars, it has 45-state certification only.

These engines, as well as other updates, keep the 2007 Volkswagen Touareg fresh. There's a lot to like about this SUV, and it should be a good choice for buyers wanting one that's upscale but not necessarily showy. Those planning on frequent off-roading or in love with diesel engines should also take a look, though the near-$60,000 MSRP for the V10 TDI is rather steep. If you don't fit into those groups, vehicles such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5, Infiniti FX, Mercedes-Benz M-Class or Volvo XC90 might be more to your liking.

2007 Volkswagen Touareg models

The 2007 Volkswagen Touareg midsize SUV is available in three trim levels that reference the equipped engine -- V6, V8 and V10 TDI. Each Touareg comes with alloy wheels (17s for the V6 and 18s for the V8 and V10), a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leatherette seats, a telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium audio system with a single CD player.

A variety of option packages, depending on the trim level, are available for further customization. Exterior or mechanical highlights include an adjustable air suspension, 19-inch wheels, a locking rear differential, adaptive bi-xenon HID headlights, park-assist sensors and a power liftgate. Inside, leather seating, power front seats, driver seat memory, heated rear seats, four-zone automatic climate control, keyless start and a navigation system with a backup camera are offered.

2007 Highlights

Volkswagen has thoroughly revamped the Touareg's engine lineup this year. A new, larger V6 engine makes 36 more horsepower than last year's V6, and a new V8 provides 40 more hp. It would also seem that the long-delayed diesel-fueled V10 is finally slated for a full year in 2007 after coming back from the dead in late 2006. Other upgrades this year include adaptive xenon headlights, an Apple iPod adapter, a power liftgate and remote keyless start.

Performance & mpg

The Volkswagen Touareg's 3.6-liter V6 engine produces 276 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. On V8 models, a new 4.2-liter V8 delivers 350 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. The range-topping Touareg V10 TDI has a diesel-fueled, turbocharged V10 displacing 5.0 liters. It's rated at 310 hp and a stout 553 lb-ft of torque. Each engine is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to a full-time four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing. None of these engines delivers impressive fuel economy; the V10 is best at 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway. Properly equipped, any '07 Touareg can tow 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Every 2007 VW Touareg comes with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, hill descent and incline rollback control. Passive safety features include side airbags for front occupants and full-length side-curtain airbags. In crash tests, the NHTSA has given the Touareg a top five-star rating for the vehicle's protection of occupants in frontal and side impacts.

Driving

Even if you never leave the pavement, the 2007 Volkswagen Touareg should satisfy. The new V6 and V8 engines provide a welcome power boost, as they help overcome the vehicle's hefty curb weight. The V10 TDI might have been the range-topping choice back in '04, but its massive torque is tempered by a 3-ton curb weight -- nearly 1,000 pounds more than a base V6 model -- and a hefty price premium. For all-around performance the V8 would be our choice, and for shoppers on a budget, the more fuel-efficient V6 should be perfectly adequate. On the road, the Touareg's ride quality is smooth and stable. The SUV is also surprisingly agile around corners when equipped with the air suspension. Taken off-road, the Touareg amazes as it tackles steep passes and deep ruts normally reserved for rough-and-tumble Jeeps.

Interior

Inside, the five-passenger Touareg has an upscale two-tone ensemble accented by real wood and aluminum. Most surfaces are soft-touch, and what hard surfaces there are (lower dash, console and doors) feel smooth and substantial. Build quality is excellent, too. The backseat isn't overly roomy for a midsize SUV, and we encourage families to try before they buy. Cargo capacity is average -- 31 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 71 cubes when they're folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volkswagen Touareg.

5(56%)
4(18%)
3(12%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
4.1
43 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Positive Experience
EdR,10/07/2010
Unlike others here, my experience has been very positive over 60,000 miles. This is a late 2007 with the FSI engine. Mileage is 16 to 18 on highway at higher than posted speeds. Issues - generally minor -- have been quickly resolved at various service locations. Reliability has been excellent -- no issues noted. Handles superbly on the road (equipped with 19" wheels and premium tires/air suspension). Heavy solid vehicle which does lead to limited tire life on secondary roads -- generally 16,000 to 18,000 miles. Brakes are excellent but require more frequency replacement than typical. Quiet and luxury feel.
Love this vehicle!!
gobubba,12/30/2012
We have the 2007 V8 with every option available. Can't say enough about how much we love to own and drive it! Where else can you get a "car" (remember it is a unibody) that tows nearly anything a person could want to tow. It weighs about the same as a Suburban or Tahoe, so the ride and handling are superb. The factory roof rails run the entire length of the roof which makes mounting boxes or a bike rack a breeze. We bought a certified used Highlander prior to the Touareg and only owned it for two weeks before we forced the dealer to buy it back. The engine had what Toyota considers "normal" piston slap and the drivetrain whined like it was extremely worn out, also considered "normal".
"Farfegnugen"
Pamela,01/05/2007
I love my new Touareg! I don't think that I've ever said that about any other car I've owned. My last two new cars were Volvos that I had both under a year (ouch)! The Touareg has every little gadget and more. It has all the features that my husbands 06' BMW 750Li, not to mention that the Touareg has a backup camera and his doesn't! The V8 Touareg is fun to drive especially going up our curvy mountain road in Sports Mode! This SUV is not only fun to drive but has great curb appeal! I have had quite a few people stop and ask me about my Touareg and love telling them about. I hope that when I turn it at the end of the lease that VW will continue to make the Touareg as good or better!
Don't do it!!
BT,06/27/2018
V6 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Got this car from a friend for cheap, I thought, because the dealer didn't want this car with 150,000 miles. At 160,000 miles I am selling the car for parts. Two weeks ago I replaced the drive shaft, very common problem, expect to replace one every 50 to 60K miles. Last week I replaced the heater blower motor, ok I can accept that it failed with 160K miles. However, this week the engine was running poorly on my way home, 3 miles. Pulled the codes and found that I had a cam position error, this car has a chain not a belt, which should last at least 200K miles. Started the car in the morning and it was running fine. I got on the highway and got a low oil pressure, stop car immediately, warning on the dash. Towed to mechanic. Found that this car has problems with stretching timing chains, very common problem, expect to have on replaced before 180K miles. Problem is that the timing chain is at the back of the motor. Motor must be pulled to replace the chain $3000. This engine also has a problem with oil pumps, $1200. Car is now a throw away. Over the past year I have also had window switch problems, typical. Headlight intermittent issue, mechanic told me that he sees this on almost all of them, just hit it to have the light make contact. Rear window would not open, and rear window defroster would not work. Wiring harness was cut by the tailgate hinge, another common problem. By the way, VW is notorious for vacuum leak issues which will light the check engine light. Other than all of these very serious very common problems, its a great car, but you will have to change the brakes and tires often. STAY AWAY!!!!! Worst reliability of any car I ever owned. Update: I kept the car and decided to try and fix it since I can't get a good car for the amount of repairs. Should have thrown it away. Found that I had a bad PVC diaphragm, which should have been a simple repair. Part cost $25, labor was over $800 (dealer labor was estimated over $1200). Repairs for the oil pressure did not work and it returned. I am now having the oil pan removed to have the pick up tube cleaned and clean any debris in the bottom of the engine. VW is notorious for engine debris clogging the pickup tube with a strainer that is too small. I have now spent more in repairs in this car than repairs for all my cars total over the past 20 years. Stay away from this car!!! Final update. Sold this piece of junk to the Toureg mechanic at the local VW dealer. He told me that the low oil pressure problem is due to the pin that holds the gear on to the oil pump shears off, a known problem. Oil pump is driven by the timing chain on the rear of the engine, approx. $4000 in labor. My flex pipes on the exhaust also needed replacing. Neither Midas or the local custom exhaust fabricator would work on the car. Job is estimated at 10 hours for one pipe. Car has two pipes which cost $750 each, without labor. Final straw was when I was taking the car to the mechanic for the last time to try again to fix the oil pressure issue, I was not aware of the gear issue then, and was told the the high pressure fuel pump was going. Another $1000 in labor. Sold the car for $1300 and was happy to get it. Outside of the mechanical issues the car was mint. STAY AWAY FROM VW!!!!!
See all 43 reviews of the 2007 Volkswagen Touareg
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
310 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

