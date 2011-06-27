Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews

Best Kept Secret in the SUV Universe - George , 06/10/2017 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Driving the amazing VW Touareg TDI is like no other driving experience I've ever had. Prior to the Touareg, I drove Audi A6 bi-turbo and A4 for nearly 11 years. Eventually, I decided that I wanted something that would allow me to enjoy the sporty ride of the Audi's, but give me capable off-roadability. Well, I found this in spades with the VW Touareg. (Confession: I was so absorbed in the Audi universe, the Touareg was completely off my radar.) When I decided to acquire an off-road capable SUV, I looked at all the usual suspects, but after driving Audi sport sedans for so long, nothing in the SUV market really grabbed me. I did test drive the gorgeous Audi Q5, but found it too cramped inside. I test drove the Q7 and although it was plenty spacious and a beautiful vehicle, it was just much more vehicle than I needed and didn't smack of the off-road prowess I was seeking. At one point in my search for my next ride, I saw an Ad for a VW Touareg TDI turbo diesel. Hmmmmm . . . I thought to myself - wondering what this is about? So off to the VW dealer for a test drive. My first impression was extremely positive as I checked out the exterior lines and the interior accoutrements. So, pulling out of the dealer's lot and onto the highway, I'm pushed back into my very comfy seat as the turbo diesel with it 407 lb. feet of torque accelerates like my Audi A6 and instantly, I can sense a creation of huge smile sneaking-up on my face combined with thoughts of 'WTF', this thing is amazing! The ride was incredibly quiet, smooth and planted. The torky TDI provides instant power delivery to the wheels with absolutely no hesitation or lag. The test drive route the sales person guided me through consisted of stop-and-go traffic, open highway and a section of twisty county road. All I could think about is how slot-car like planted, precise and fun to drive the Touareg was. Serious Wow factor to be found here (Akin to a huge Audi A6). Later that day, I went on YouTube and reviewed the numerous videos of the Touareg performing off-road and I was sold! I now have 62,000 miles on my Touareg TDI Lux trim and I plan on driving it until the wheels fall off. It's just that good! As for problems, I've replace 2 light bulbs and had a problem that had nothing to do with the vehicle, but everything to do with the outdated urea the dealer sold me. But problem was fixed and that has been the extent of the issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FUN TO DRIVE ! Doc.Strange , 07/10/2019 TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Owner of a (new) 2016 TDI sport, I now have close to 5 000 miles on it, I get an average of 28 MPG @ 75 mph, the ride is quiet and smooth with what seems to be endless power/torque, 750 mile range per tank, very comfortable, one minor downside is the bottom seat cushion is very long. The acceleration is good, cornering feels solid like a good car, definitely not like a 2 1/2 ton suv. Repairs and maintenance up to par with Benz and BMW prices, understand that "This Is Not a Cheap Car". Truly a pleasure to drive, especially on long range trips, I do not mind the fact that you don't see that many Touareg on the road. **Update 1/24/20** ONE major issue with this vehicle is the lack of knowledge from VW technicians at the dealership, NO training on TOUAREG, regular VW techs have a tendency of screwing up working on it, it might become an issue for future repairs, that said I'm keeping this vehicle as long as I can, no other SUV comes close to the T-REG, unless you're willing to spend $$$$$$ on BMW or Range Rover (TDI). 9 000+ miles now,had 1st oil change, no mechanical or electronics issues or problems so far with "Das Auto" (still under factory warranty). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

my third one! jeff , 08/21/2018 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am a big fan of the TDI Touaregs. Just traded my 2014 with 85k and zero problems for a 2016 with 4k miles on it - This is my third TDI and I have put over 80k on each of the others with zero problems. Sad to see them leave the marketplace. I can easily get 30mpg on the highway and tow my 21' Boston Whaler with ease (22 mpg). I love the new safety features on the 2016 - plus AC seats! - update - I now have 17000 miles on the Touareg - I love the TDI, great torque, effortless cruising. The only thing I have done is change the tires to Vredestein Quatrac 5's. The stock tires were too noisy for me. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love our Touareg Scot Greeno , 03/15/2016 VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Moved down in size from a series of Ford Expeditions and an Infiniti QX56, but this was an absolute upgrade in all the aspects that count to me now. With no more kids in the house, I don't need the huge vehicle with a third-row seat anymore. This vehicle has far more luxury, solidity, precision, and safety than any previous vehicle I've owned, and compares well to my past Audis and BMW's but at a price point that belies its luxury and performance. With a sticker of $55K, we paid around $43K with discounts and incentives. What a steal; I'm very happy to have downsized to a much better commuter vehicle in all respects, while still being able to tow my 5000 lb boat with towing capacity to spare. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse