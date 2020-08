Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri

Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Pwr panoramic sunroof, Navigation system w/premium 8' color screen rearview camera *4-year Free Sirius Traffic Service Subscription*, Heated front seats, Vienna leather seat covering, Trailer hitch preparation, Tire pressure monitoring system, Steel 'Off-road' suspension, Silver roof rails, Side curtain Protection(R) head airbags. This Volkswagen Touareg has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/195 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Volkswagen Touareg Lux Has Everything You Want Servotronic pwr steering, Satellite radio w/3-month trial, Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection automatic 1-touch feature, Pwr locks, Premium color multifunction display, Park distance control, Mirror-integrated turn signals, Media device interface w/iPod cable, LED daytime running lights, Leather wrapped adjustable multifunction steering wheel, Leather shift knob, Keyless entry, ISOFIX w/top tether, Homelink, High-gloss black center console, Heated washer nozzles, Heated pwr adjustable exterior mirrors w/memory, Front fog cornering lamps, Front rear power-assisted vented disc brakes, Front rear carpeted floor mats. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGEF9BP7DD000381

Stock: K3550

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-26-2017