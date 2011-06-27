Vehicle overview

The 2014 Volkswagen Touareg is such a well-rounded five-passenger SUV that its biggest problem might be the VW badge on its grille. That's because many Americans still think of Volkswagen as a mainstream brand that has no business selling a luxury vehicle. But here's the true Touareg story: This midsize SUV is actually the product of a joint venture with Audi and Porsche, so it has a more regal pedigree than just about anything else in this price range. When we look at the Touareg, we don't see an overpriced Volkswagen -- we see a bargain-priced Cayenne.

That said, the VW's interior looks relatively plain, even though the materials are high in quality. And no Touareg can keep pace with the high-performance Cayenne variants. But fundamentally, the Volkswagen's résumé is comparable to that of the Porsche, from its excellent diesel engine option (shared with the Porsche) to its responsive steering and flawless high-speed composure.

Naturally, the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg faces formidable competition from midsize SUVs and crossovers sold by traditional luxury automakers. The 2014 BMW X5 and Mercedes M-Class trounce the Touareg in snob appeal, and their first-class cabins (with available three-row seating in the BMW) help justify their higher prices. If it's something family-friendly you're after, the similarly priced, but much roomier three-row 2014 Acura MDX would be a better way to go. These models can also be had with some features not found on the Touareg, such as a rear-seat entertainment system and safety features like blind spot monitoring and on-demand telematics services.

On the opposite end of the price spectrum, we'd recommend the multitalented 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which can be had for thousands less than a comparably equipped Touareg. Still, if you're looking for equal parts performance and luxury in an unpretentious package, there aren't many midsize SUVs that put it all together as well as the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg.