Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 109,451 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,676
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, Local One Owner Trade, Very clean,must see, Touareg V8, 4D Sport Utility, 4.2L V8 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Gray, Leather, 10 Speakers, 4.56 Axle Ratio, 4-Corner Adjustable Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Climatronic Air Conditioning, ABS brakes, Adjustable & Removable Silver Roof Rack, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convenience Package, Cricket Leather Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Parking Assistance, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Package #3, Equipment Package #4, Equipment Package #5, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink (R), Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heatable Front Bucket Seats, Heatable Rear Seats w/Ski Bag, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory Feature, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Telescoping Steering Column, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Differential Lock, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Winter Package, Wood Interior Upgrade (Myrtle or Vavona). Odometer is 27251 miles below market average!CALL THE INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT AT SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA FOR A TEST DRIVE OR MORE INFO 1-801-571-4299. EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE WITH SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA'S PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED VEHICLES. ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLE’S GO THROUGH A STRICT 95 POINT INSPECTION, AND HAVE A 7 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY. THAT IS PEACE OF MIND FOR YOU. WE OFFER AN EXTENDED WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAMS ON ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA CAN HELP YOU SHIP YOUR NEW VEHICLE ANY WHERE IN THE U.S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGMM77L35D075365
Stock: P111518A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! AWD LEATHER SUNROOF V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGZG77L45D026141
Stock: VIN6141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,562 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
The car you've always wanted! You can expect a lot from the 2005 Volkswagen Touareg! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Top features include remote keyless entry, a power seat, rain sensing wipers, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. A 4.2 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGMM77L35D076936
Stock: C3823B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 155,210 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Most powerful truck on the road in 2004! look up Touareg pulls 747 on Youtube to see! This Touareg is super rare too. Very few V10 Turbo Diesels available for sale anywhere in the US. This Touareg has it all too. Power sliding sunroof, touch screen DVD navigation system, heated leather 4-wheel drive, power 8-way adjustable seats with memory, cruise, height adjustable suspension that works perfect, newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGHH77L04D045129
Stock: 045129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,396 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Black exterior and Anthracite interior, Touareg trim. Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Midsize SUV Under $45,000, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Volkswagen Touareg with Black exterior and Anthracite interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6200 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Midsize SUV Under $45,000. "On the road, the Touareg's ride quality is smooth and stable. Taken off-road, the Touareg amazes as it tackles steep passes and deep ruts normally reserved for rough-and-tumble Jeeps." -Edmunds.com.OUR OFFERINGSPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGCM77L14D054850
Stock: 500069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 190,384 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Volkswagen Touareg also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGCM67L64D037486
Stock: 122609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 98,214 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
AutoRama - Farmingdale / New York
The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGCM67L54D005693
Stock: 100313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,569 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,Anti Theft System,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Premium Audio System,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Gas,Auto Delay Off,-,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Electrochromatic,Heated Mirrors,Mirror Memory,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Sunroof,Leather Seats,Heated Seats,Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Tires - Rear Performance,Compact Spare Tire,Traction Control,Trip Computer,Universal Garage Door Opener,Wheels - Aluminum,Wheel Locks,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Intermittent Rain Sensing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGZM77L56D028670
Stock: 25158Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 139,459 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$9,995$1,535 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK7A95AD002262
Stock: 002262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,900$1,389 Below Market
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
SUNROOF LEATHER INTERIOR DIESEL RUNS GREAT MUST SEE!!INTERESTED CALL MARCO AT (765) 449-0490 OR TEXT (765) 201-5355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK7A94AD000910
Stock: 4004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,166 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,977$866 Below Market
Northland Chevrolet - Superior / Wisconsin
3.0L V6 TDI DOHC, 10 Speakers, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7.5J x 17' Makalu Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heatable Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Premium VI Radio w/CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC. White 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK7A90AD002248
Stock: AD002248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 87,462 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,875$230 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2010 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr 4dr VR6 features a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Campenella White with a Pure Beige Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2010 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr 4dr VR6 features a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Campenella White with a Pure Beige Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBF7A94AD003048
Stock: 45793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 67,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,495$547 Below Market
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This Volkswagen is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control, All Weather Floor Mats, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Soft Open Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK7A92AD003630
Stock: 7762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 88,077 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,699
Volkswagen of Duluth - Hermantown / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK7A97AD003204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,912 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,599
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Xenon Headlamps Tow Hitch Sunroof 2010 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG WVGBF7A94AD004216 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.6L V6 F DOHC 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBF7A94AD004216
Stock: 12004LG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 79,296 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,995$435 Below Market
Open Road Volkswagen of Manhattan - New York / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBF7A99AD004230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,985
Cali Auto Experts - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBF7A92AD002500
Stock: 1484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
Kia of Duluth - Duluth / Minnesota
With such great unique features like a backup sensor, parking assistance, Bluetooth, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, Sirius satellite radio, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags, you'll be excited to take this 2010 Volkswagen Touareg LTHR ROOF BRDS TOW AUTO for a ride. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $14,995. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Save time and money at the pump with this diesel-fueled vehicle. The exterior is a sleek gray. Stay focused while driving with the Bluetooth feature. Relax and ride...this vehicle has a sunroof. Check out the long-lasting leather seats in this vehicle. Music-lovers won't want to get off the road with great audio features CD player. Always on-the-go? Take advantage of keyless entry and get in and out of your vehicle easier with one simple click. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK7A92AD001232
Stock: AD001232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
