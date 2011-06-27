Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

New Ride Nocoverage , 10/28/2006 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I just recently traded an underpowered 2.0 5-speed manual Beetle for a 2.5 6-speed automatic Beetle. It's even the same color. The new vehicle has significantly more power, better ride, and better build quality. The engine purrs at a quiet 2,200 rpm's at highway speed, making travel much more enjoyable. It has the same great features as my '01 model. This is a good car. Report Abuse

My second New Beetle not as good as the first eliteboi , 09/04/2013 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 2000 New Beetle 1.8T. That car was GREAT. It gave me very few problems, and it never left me stranded. One of the worse mistakes I have made. I've had lots of stupid problems come up. I bought the car with 68k miles, and all service records. I had no warning and the water pump went out, at 68.5k. Replaced two wheel bearings, the tie rods, the door speaker. I could go on. I have had this car a little over a year. The best part was when the inner axle snapped getting off the highway. I think my car must be a lemon. It is getting harder and harder to justify keeping it. My car looks great, but it doesn't perform half as well as my 2000 did, which had twice the miles. Report Abuse

An Excellent CAR Dwest21 , 11/21/2006 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I love this car. It's awesome. I feel safe in the b\Beetle. It's quiet, it comes with an enormous amount of standard features, and for about $20,000, you can get a really decent vehicle. This is my first VW, and I've heard horrible rants about their warranty department, so hopefully everything will go smoothly, and nothing major will go wrong. I've only had the car almost a month, and as of right now, I couldn't be happier! It has a great sound system, great air conditioner, great interior, is extremely comfortable, has beautiful new head-lights, the list goes on. Report Abuse

New Beetle- Holds up well & Fun to Drive, but get a warranty wizbang_fl , 09/18/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had my Beetle Convertible for over 4.5 years and have been overall happy with the car. It is a compact convertible. Don't expect a big trunk or having tall people in the back seat. Report Abuse