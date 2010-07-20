Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle
- Nostalgic styling, standard flower vase.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- lights
- warranty
- value
- seats
- interior
i traded a 2004 Z4 for this new beetle convertible as i needed to have seating for 4 people. yes i miss the Z, but this beetle is well built, solid and has the germanic driving characteristics i have grown to love. the car has plenty of pep, easily seats 4 and has exceeded my expectations.
Top down motoring the way it was meant to be. An older design, the execution, detailing and features easily exceed the Fords I've recently owned. It's been almost 40 years since I had a convertible, and it was worth the wait. Forget the pundits, they probably don't have the guts to go top down anyway. Yeah, yeah, you can go techno, aero or battery, but you'll loose your auto soul in the process.
I love my Beetle. Lots of power, great looking, and a real pleasure to drive. Gas mileage is ok, but that isn't the reason I bought this car. I recommend this car to anyone who wants to enjoy driving.
I automatically assumed that the gas mileage would be good in this car. I only get about 18mpg. The interior of the car is less than desirable. The older models 1972 and 1976 Super Beetle were well made and better mileage. I will not reccomend this car to anyone. My husband and I are very disappointed with this car. We paid over $30,000, plus extended warranty for this vehicle. We will not reccomend this car to anyone. William & Judith Loftus
|2.5L 2dr Convertible
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.5L Final Edition 2dr Convertible
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle?
The least-expensive 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,390.
Other versions include:
- 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $26,390
- 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $26,390
- 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $27,390
- 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $27,390
Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview
The Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible. Available styles include 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Red Rock Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Red Rock Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 New Beetle 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 New Beetle.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 New Beetle featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2010 New Beetles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 102920 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
