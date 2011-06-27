  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,683$2,798$3,437
Clean$1,536$2,556$3,131
Average$1,242$2,072$2,519
Rough$949$1,588$1,908
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Triple White 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,784$4,258$5,109
Clean$2,541$3,890$4,654
Average$2,055$3,153$3,745
Rough$1,569$2,416$2,836
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,835$3,039$3,729
Clean$1,675$2,776$3,397
Average$1,355$2,250$2,733
Rough$1,034$1,724$2,070
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,647$2,577$3,113
Clean$1,503$2,354$2,836
Average$1,216$1,908$2,282
Rough$928$1,462$1,728
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,502$3,921$4,737
Clean$2,284$3,581$4,315
Average$1,847$2,903$3,472
Rough$1,410$2,225$2,630
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,176$3,581$4,386
Clean$1,986$3,271$3,995
Average$1,606$2,651$3,215
Rough$1,227$2,032$2,435
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,681$3,264
Clean$1,520$2,449$2,974
Average$1,229$1,985$2,393
Rough$939$1,521$1,812
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,261$3,744$4,594
Clean$2,063$3,420$4,185
Average$1,669$2,773$3,368
Rough$1,274$2,125$2,550
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,164$3,554$4,350
Clean$1,976$3,246$3,963
Average$1,598$2,631$3,189
Rough$1,220$2,016$2,415
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Triple White PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,597$3,647$4,261
Clean$2,370$3,332$3,882
Average$1,917$2,701$3,124
Rough$1,464$2,070$2,366
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,536 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,556 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
