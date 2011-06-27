Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,683
|$2,798
|$3,437
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,556
|$3,131
|Average
|$1,242
|$2,072
|$2,519
|Rough
|$949
|$1,588
|$1,908
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Triple White 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,784
|$4,258
|$5,109
|Clean
|$2,541
|$3,890
|$4,654
|Average
|$2,055
|$3,153
|$3,745
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,416
|$2,836
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$3,039
|$3,729
|Clean
|$1,675
|$2,776
|$3,397
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,250
|$2,733
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,724
|$2,070
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,647
|$2,577
|$3,113
|Clean
|$1,503
|$2,354
|$2,836
|Average
|$1,216
|$1,908
|$2,282
|Rough
|$928
|$1,462
|$1,728
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,502
|$3,921
|$4,737
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,581
|$4,315
|Average
|$1,847
|$2,903
|$3,472
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,225
|$2,630
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$3,581
|$4,386
|Clean
|$1,986
|$3,271
|$3,995
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,651
|$3,215
|Rough
|$1,227
|$2,032
|$2,435
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,681
|$3,264
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,449
|$2,974
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,985
|$2,393
|Rough
|$939
|$1,521
|$1,812
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,261
|$3,744
|$4,594
|Clean
|$2,063
|$3,420
|$4,185
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,773
|$3,368
|Rough
|$1,274
|$2,125
|$2,550
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,164
|$3,554
|$4,350
|Clean
|$1,976
|$3,246
|$3,963
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,631
|$3,189
|Rough
|$1,220
|$2,016
|$2,415
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Triple White PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,597
|$3,647
|$4,261
|Clean
|$2,370
|$3,332
|$3,882
|Average
|$1,917
|$2,701
|$3,124
|Rough
|$1,464
|$2,070
|$2,366