  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 New Beetle
More about the 2007 New Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,180
See New Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,180
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,180
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,180
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,180
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,180
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2884 lbs.
Gross weight3656 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Blue
  • Sunflower Yellow
  • Harvest Moon Beige
  • Shadow Blue
  • Reflex Silver
  • Gecko Green
  • Black
  • Platinum Gray
  • Salsa Red
Interior Colors
  • Black-Cream, leatherette
  • Gray , leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cream , leather
  • Gray , leatherette
  • Black-Cream, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Cream , leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,180
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,180
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,180
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See New Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles