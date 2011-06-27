Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
2002 Wagon rocks!
Bought a 2002 Jetta wagon in Oct 2001 and I love the car. I got the 2.0 liter 5-speed manual transmission and this car has no problems accelerating with one person. The cornering is excellent and the ride feels like a sports car. The interior looks and feels great (esp. at night). Small size makes parking easy. The wagon gives you almost as much cargo space as a small SUV with much better gas mileage.
Can't get a better Drivers' car for the money.
Have owned this car for about three years. It had 94k mi when I bought it and now has 118k. Have done a lot of repairs, but not any more than for the multitude of 100+ k mi vehicles I have owned in the past. The car came with service records and is in excellent condition for the age and mileage. I have done brakes, alternator, clutch, suspension, front susp bushings and ball joints. Unexpected repairs were: Fan Control Module, PS Pressure hose, timing chain. The TC broke at 117K, causing damage to 5 valves and an injector. Cost of repairs were around $4500, but still worth it considering that I have a 12 yr old car with 118k mi that looks, runs and drives like a new car.
The real review on a jetta
Germans use nothing but quality when it comes to their cars. VW are a well designed machine you have to do regular maintenance. I had my jetta for well over a year and a half No problems. I even went to basic and ait, the car sat for 8 mnths. got back jumped the battery and she was still in good condition. Oh and when it come to quality. They took the time have the mirrors self adjust when u put the car in reverse, a safe fail feature on ur windows if anything obstucts the window from going up. Not to mention i got stuck in the snow and no choce but to floor it at over 8,000 rpms for over 5 mins to get free. It makes me mad when someone talks down on a perfectly good car. The jetta is a Go.
Throttle body problems
Problems with throttle body within months of purchase. Car on third throttle body. Extreme loss of power on freeways and uphills. Two near accidents. In last 4 months, it has been in an authorized repair shop 5/6 times with thousands of dollars worth of repairs. Contacted VW corporate 5 times. Never asked for new car or rental for inconveniences, just requesting a safe reliable car (like mine). V. disappointed with VW customer service more so than vehicle.
A True REVIEW
I just Bought My 2001 Volkswagen Jetta VR6 GLX it has 173,000 miles, usually this many miles will scare a typical buyer away. this car has been nothing but reliable, it does have a little sputter problem but im willing to fix this car. I came from a Saturn L200 and it was way more expensive than this car to fix (MOST PARTS) When most people buy a Volkswagen or ANY import for this matter, they think they can run the crap out of it and not have to repair it. Germans are GENIUS Engineers and this is my 3rd Jetta since 18 and im sorry, but NOTHING beats a VW. they do have issues but ALL cars do, usually anyone complains when they have to spend money. for any new buyer dont be afraid of VW's
